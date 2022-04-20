Conway detective accused of child porn charges remains jailed

A Conway police detective arrested Thursday and accused of child pornography charges contained in a federal complaint remained in the Pulaski County jail after a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon was canceled.

William Adam McNeal, 38, of Conway was arrested by federal authorities on a complaint accusing him of possession of child pornography and access with intent to view. According to a probable cause affidavit filed in federal court April 15, McNeal was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation that began after the arrest of a North Carolina man who is believed to have participated in group chats in an online chat room devoted to the exchange of child pornography.

The affidavit said an investigation was launched following the arrest of Kevin Nunn, a 41-year-old Trinity, N.C., man by the sheriff's office in Randolph County, North Carolina and Homeland Security agents on Nov. 5. Nunn was taken into custody after a search warrant turned up video and images of child pornography on Nunn's phone.

While searching the phone, the affidavit said, investigators discovered a link leading to an online chat room with 63 members that surveillance of the site showed to be used primarily for exchanging child sexual abuse material via online links and computer files between the chat room members.

During several days of monitoring the chatroom, the affidavit said, investigators observed the exchange of hundreds of files containing videos and images of child pornography and hyperlinks to other sources of child pornography posted online.

"There appeared to be no other purpose for this chatroom other than distributing child pornography," the affidavit said. "Investigators could not discern which users viewed and/or downloaded the posted media files, but those files were readily available to any member in the chatroom."

According to the affidavit, one of the chat room users posted under a screen name, "steve johnon." After obtaining subscriber and IP logs for all 63 chat room members, the affidavit said, investigators traced the IP address associated with "steve johnon" to an IP server in Arkansas and, subsequently, to McNeal's home address.

The affidavit said investigators reviewed a number of videos contained in hyperlinks that were posted to the chatroom and followed the discussions that ensued. Many of the videos depicted children as young as 2-4 years old being sexually abused in videos that ranged from a few seconds long to more than 3-1/2 minutes.

After conducting surveillance on the Conway residence linked to the IP address for "steve johnon," the affidavit said, investigators learned one of the vehicles parked there belonging to the city of Conway was issued to McNeal. A search of McNeal's home April 14 resulted in the seizure of several electronic devices and digital storage devices, none of which showed to have contained child pornography during a cursory examination but which are slated for full forensic examination at a later date.

During an FBI interview at the Conway Police Department, McNeal admitted to accessing and viewing child pornography at the website that hosted the chat room, the affidavit said. Although he told investigators it was possible "steve johnon" was his username, he said he did not recall. He also told investigators he could not recall whether he had participated in online chats on the forum but said it was possible.

The affidavit said McNeal's supervisor, who was not identified in the document, confirmed an earlier statement by McNeal to investigators that McNeal had never worked in any undercover capacity related to child exploitation investigations.

In a detention order entered Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe said McNeal had waived his right to a detention hearing and agreed to be detained but reserved his right to request a detention hearing in the future. McNeal was listed Tuesday afternoon as a detainee in the Pulaski County jail on a hold for U.S. marshals.