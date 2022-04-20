Conway drops NLR behind Erickson

Patience certainly served Conway well Tuesday evening in a key conference clash with its old rivals.

The Lady Wampus Cats got key hits at opportune times and watched starting pitcher Katlyn Erickson keep North Little Rock's bats off target long enough to run away with a 4-1 victory at Lady Wildcat Field inside North Little Rock's Burns Park.

Ella White had two hits, including a crucial RBI-single in the top of the seventh, for Conway (8-7, 6-3), which took over sole possession of third place in the 6A-Central Conference after completing a season sweep of the Lady Charging Wildcats.

"This was a good win, it really was," Conway Coach Chata Hickey said. "Of course, any win in this conference is big. The first time we beat them 6-3, and we had to stay patient at the plate. [Amelia] Gassman has got great spin, great location on her pitches, and we struck out a lot in this one against her.

"But one of the things we've being working on is trying to stay focused and not get down, not get upset when we do strikeout. We have to process through it, keep plugging and keep working, and I thought we did a good job of that."

Gassman, North Little Rock's All-Arkansas pitcher, made things hard on the Lady Wampus Cats, particularly through the first four innings. The senior struck out four of the first six batters she faced and allowed one hit during that timeframe. But Conway did find a way to get to her at critical moments, which enabled it to walk away with a pivotal road win.

Allie McMillen had two hits to lead the Lady Wampus Cats, who've won four of their past five games and are two games behind second-place Bryant in the league standings. Erickson was also vital for Conway by limiting North Little Rock (13-7, 5-4) to six hits, three of which came over the final five innings.

"She's a good, solid pitcher," Hickey said of Erickson, who finished with five strikeouts and one walk. "Katlyn knows she can get the job done, she knows she can do it. She didn't pitch well in the loss to Bryant, didn't pitch to her potential, and she knew it.

"And one of the things she and I have been working on is just trying to get her back in the groove of things, get her confidence back in that she can locate the pitches she's best at. She did a really good job in this one."

Conway scored twice in the third to open a 2-0 lead. Aarial Brooks scored from second base on a throwing error to give the Lady Wampus Cats their first run before McMillen's RBI single sent Carlee Atkinson home.

North Little Rock cut that deficit in half in the fifth after Josie Golden ripped a hit into left-center field, allowing Paige Wilson to score. But Conway countered in the seventh with two runs off three hits to pad its advantage.

Breelyn Conley opened the inning with a double and later scored on an RBI single from A.K. Bunting. Two batters later, White's hit sent Brooks home to extend the Lady Wampus Cats' margin to three.

Erickson then got the Lady Charging Wildcats to pop out three consecutive times in the bottom half of the inning to end the game.

Six players recorded hits for North Little Rock, which has dropped three of its past four contents. Gassman ended with 12 strikeouts and four walks.