Council grants extra time for Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- A live music venue at the southern end of downtown will be able to host amplified performances for one extra hour on Thursdays after a narrow City Council vote Tuesday.

Council members voted 5-3 to allow Prairie Street Live, southeast of Prairie Street and Gregg Avenue, to change its permit allowing musical performances. The permit allows the venue to have live, outdoor music amplified with certain restrictions on hours, days of operation and sound levels.

The effect of the vote will enable the venue to have amplified music on Thursdays until 10 p.m., whereas the cutoff time previously had been 9 p.m.

Prairie Street Live is allowed to have amplified music up to two nights per week. Performances on Fridays or Saturdays can go until 11 p.m., but performances during any other day of the week, except Thursdays, must end at 9 p.m. Tuesday's vote made the exception for Thursdays.

Last month, the Planning Commission extended Prairie Street Live's permit indefinitely. The venue also asked at the time to have live music up to three nights per week, rather than two, and to extend Thursday hours to 10 p.m. Planning commissioners opted to leave the hours for amplified music the same. The venue appealed the Planning Commission decision to the City Council.

A conviction for a noise ordinance violation would bring consideration of the permit back to the commission. A valid neighbor complaint evaluated by planning staff also would trigger a review.

April Lee, owner of Prairie Street Live, said the business is taking compliance with the city's noise ordinance seriously. The venue had two noise ordinance violations issued last year. Since then, Lee herself has taken to monitoring sound during performances. Trees also are being planted on the north and east sides of the property, she said.

"I'm working very hard and diligently to comply with the noise ordinance and on sound mitigation," Lee said.

A nearby resident, Charles Masner, told the council that the amplified music goes straight into his condominium window. He said he believed no amount of sound mitigation aside from putting up walls would solve the issue.

"When you get people up on that stage and you ramp up the bass and blast it in my direction, my enjoyment in my home is gone for that period of time," Masner said.

Council members D'Andre Jones, Mark Kinion, Sarah Bunch and Sonia Gutierrez Harvey voted in favor of giving the venue an extra hour on Thursdays. Mike Wiederkehr, Sloan Scroggin and Teresa Turk voted against.

Kinion said he felt Lee had taken control after getting two violations. He compared the situation to when George's Majestic Lounge used to have an outdoor stage years ago, which led to development of the city's noise ordinance.

In other business, the council voted 7-1 to select a standard allowance of $10 million from its share of American Rescue Plan money to account for revenue loss during the pandemic. Turk voted against, saying she felt the move strayed from the act's original intent.

The move allows more flexibility in the city's use of the federal aid money, said Paul Becker, chief financial officer. Potential uses could include drainage improvements, sidewalk construction, energy efficiency projects or park development, he said.

The city was awarded $17.9 million in American Rescue Plan money. It so far has received half the amount and will receive the other half this year.

Cities have the option to take a standard allowance to account for revenue loss during the covid-19 pandemic, Becker said. He estimated the city lost about $6.9 million in revenue during the pandemic.

Becker likened the move to taking a standard tax deduction versus itemizing tax deductions.

The city so far has spent about $3.2 million of the $17.9 million on programs such as bonus pay for employees, a vaccine incentive program and contributing to a regional campaign encouraging vaccinations.

Council action

Fayetteville’s City Council met Tuesday and approved:

• Rezoning a half-acre lot south of Wedington Drive, east of Porter Road, with a bill of assurance limiting development to no more than two duplexes with four residential units total.

• Rezoning 65.9 acres southwest of Arkansas 112 and Van Asche Drive from mostly agricultural and residential land to a mix of zoning districts allowing a wide variety of commercial and residential uses at varying densities. The request came from the family behind Bio-Tech Pharmacal.

• Rezoning 20.4 acres north of Old Farmington Road from residential single-family up to eight units an acre to a community services zone allowing a wider variety residences and small-scale commercial uses.

Source: Fayetteville