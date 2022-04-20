Deacue Fields recommended as official to run UA System’s Division of Agriculture

The University of Arkansas System president said Wednesday he is recommending Deacue Fields — dean of the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville — as the next vice president for agriculture.

The vice president position serves as the top executive at the UA System's Division of Agriculture, which includes the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station and the Cooperative Extension Service. Through the Agricultural Experiment Station and the Cooperative Extension Service, the Division of Agriculture conducts research and extension work. The division has offices in all 75 Arkansas counties and faculty on five UA System campuses.

Fields, 50, would be the first Black person to hold the position.

The recommendation will be forwarded to the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees — the governing body of the UA System — for action.

