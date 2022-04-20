EDITORIAL: Back for more

Elizabeth Warren says she knows how to improve 1. the president's 1/ 3 approval rating among voters and 2. his (and her) party's prospects in the fall elections. The senator from Massachusetts says what voters really want is more from the Democratic Party. Samuel Gompers couldn't have put it better.

In an op-ed in The New York Times on Monday, the senator said Democrats win elections "when we show we understand the painful economic realities facing American families and convince voters we will deliver meaningful change.

"To put it bluntly: if we fail to use the months remaining before the elections to deliver on more of our agenda, Democrats are headed toward big losses in the midterms."

Well, the Democrats might be headed for big losses anyway, because losses (big and otherwise) usually happen for a president's party in off-year elections. It would be especially newsworthy if a governing party in America didn't lose seats in Congress two years into a presidential term. If part of the political game is to manage expectations, Democrats have the upper hand in the poor-mouthing contest this time.

But is she right? Do the people want more from what it's seen of this administration and its deal-makers in Congress?

The president did get his, and our, $1 trillion infrastructure bill. He also had another coronavirus bill passed in addition to the Trump-era bills. But it appears as though the American people, through their representatives in Congress, put the brakes on BBB.

And, it should be noted, they don't only speak through their representatives. Sometimes they talk to pollsters. An NPR/Marist poll taken a few months ago in December, when Build Back Better still had a chance, showed that 41 percent of Americans supported the Build Back Better plan. Including "only" three-quarters of Democrats. The bill fared worse with independents (36 percent) and Republicans (13 percent).

Democrats would point to other polls. One from Morning Consult showed nearly half of all Americans supporting the plan, but then again, a plurality also said it was likely to make inflation worse. We suppose it makes a difference how poll questions are asked, and when they are asked.

With a president's approval ratings in the dumps, Sen. Warren's advice is to go all-in. We suspicion a lot of the disapproval of the president's job has to do with Afghanistan, queasiness with Putin's War, and other world affairs.

But we also would bet a great deal that much of that disapproval comes from inflated prices at the grocery store, gas pump, car lot and elsewhere. How is spending more money--Senator Warren's familiar answer to any question--going to fight inflation? It seems that her kind of economic ideas would only fuel it.

"Democrats cannot bow to the wisdom of out-of-touch consultants who recommend we simply tout our accomplishments," she wrote. "Instead, Democrats need to deliver more of the president's agenda--or else we will not be in the majority much longer." She suggests reviving Build Back Better, canceling a significant chunk of student loan debt (by adding it to the nation's credit card) and abolishing the filibuster if need be.

Hmm. It seems like if the American people wanted these ideas, and all the free government spending that must go with these ideas, we wouldn't have elected a moderate Democrat to be president of the United States. We would have elected somebody like Elizabeth Warren.

We didn't.