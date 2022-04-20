Experienced Hogs in for test at SEC Golf Championship

SEC Men’s Golf Championships

Where Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.

Course Seaside Course, par 70, 7,005 yards

When Today through Sunday

Format 3 rounds of stroke play, after which medalist is awarded and the top eight teams are seeded for 3 rounds of match play

Live scoring SECSports.com and Golfstat.com

Projected Arkansas lineup (stroke average) Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (70.83), Luke Long (71.21), Segundo Oliva Pinto (72.08), Julian Perico (72.67), Wil Gibson (73.33, with Juan Camilo Vesga (73.52) as the alternate.

FAYETTEVILLE -- The always dangerous match-play unit for Coach Brad McMakin's University of Arkansas men's golf team tees it off today at the SEC Championships at St. Simon's Island, Ga.

However, the No. 10 Razorbacks will have to negotiate three rounds of stroke play to qualify among the top eight to make it to their favored match play.

Arkansas will open the 54 holes of stroke play this morning in the always breezy conditions at Sea Island Golf Club.

The SEC field is loaded with nine teams in the current GolfStat top 25 in No. 3 Vanderbilt, the Razorbacks, No. 12 Georgia, No. 15 Auburn, No. 16 Florida, No. 18 Tennessee, No. 19 Texas A&M, No. 21 Ole Miss, No. 22 South Carolina and No. 25 LSU.

"This is the best SEC golf has been since I've been coaching," McMakin said. "We've got the guys to do it if we just go out and play like we've been."

McMakin said last week's second-place showing in windy, difficult scoring conditions at the Aggie Invitational at the Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas, was good preparation for his veteran squad.

"I'm happy with where our team is right now, coming off a solid performance at A&M in tough conditions," McMakin told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette prior to Tuesday's practice round. "The wind's going to blow really hard here at Sea Island. It does every year. We saw some of those conditions last week and we're really happy with where our guys are."

The Razorbacks will send out an experienced lineup that has had strong success in match play, in this order: junior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, senior Luke Long of Fayetteville, senior Segundo Oliva Pinto, senior Julian Perico and junior Wil Gibson of Jonesboro. Fernandez de Oliveira, who is 39th in the World Amateur Golf rankings, was announced Tuesday as a selection for Team International at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup set for July 1-3 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Arkansas won the inaugural fall SEC match play title over Vanderbilt in October at Shoal Creek in Birmingham, Ala.

"We've got some leadership," McMakin said. "We've got older guys. In my opinion you need older guys in this league. ...Looking forward to this week and hopefully get into match play and let our Latin American guys get after it."

Perico spearheaded the Razorbacks' run to the SEC title as a freshman in 2019, and Oliva Pinto captured medalist honors at the SECs last year when Arkansas fell 3-2 in the championship match to Vanderbilt. Oliva Pinto went 3-0 in match play after claiming the individual title.

The trio of Long, Oliva Pinto and Juan Camilo Vesga, who will be the alternate this week, went 3-1 in the fall SEC match play event, while Fernandez de Olivera and Gibson notched runaway 5 & 3 wins in the final.

"That's what they grow up playing," McMakin said of the team's Latin players. "That's what they're used to and that's what fires them up. So the goal is to hopefully get in there and let them take advantage of what they're used to playing."