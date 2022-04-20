Extension Service offers story-sharing opportunity

For communities throughout the state, sharing stories of success, impact or solutions with others can help improve the quality of life for all Arkansans, officials say.

The Cooperative Extension Service's Community, Professional and Economic Development (CPED) department has launched a new Sharing Stories – Strengthening AR Communities opportunity, which prompts Arkansans to submit their stories to be shared on social media, online, and in the unit's newsletter.

The first deadline to submit stories is April 26, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

Each month's stories will correspond with a different theme related to CPED's mission, vision and work developing communities across the state. The first month's theme is renewal, which calls for stories about how communities have responded to the changes and challenges of the covid-19 pandemic.

Emily Smith, extension CPED program associate, said the goal of Sharing Stories – Strengthening AR Communities is to unify "all that we do as a unit and all that it encompasses."

"Community stories are important because they contribute to a sense of belonging, identity and purpose for the individuals, businesses and organizations that comprise a community," Smith said. "We want to engage with Arkansans about the work they are doing in their communities, through the lens of themes that help capture and preserve their stories and their successes. By encouraging this interaction among communities, we can learn from their challenges and foster collaboration."

Community members can share their stories at uada.formstack.com/forms/cped_renewal in four formats: narrative text, video, voice recording or pictures with corresponding captions. Each monthly theme will be shared at uaex.uada.edu/business-communities/share-your-story.aspx, including prompts to help communities craft responses.

Smith encourages community members – including volunteers, retirees and community organizers – to submit stories as well as extension county agents. The first deadline is April 26. For details, visit https://www.uaex.uada.edu/business-communities/share-your-story.aspx or contact Emily Smith at elsmith@uada.edu or (603) 387-1584.

The Cooperative Extension Service is the public outreach and education arm of the Division of Agriculture.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu. Follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture offers all its Extension and Research programs to all eligible persons without discrimination.