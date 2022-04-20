Fort Smith School District achieves Purple Star school designation

FORT SMITH -- The School District has received a Purple Star designation for the entire district, meaning all 26 schools have increased support for military-connected students and their families.

District officials said in a news release Monday they have over 200 military-connected students in the district because of its proximity to the 188th Wing at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas Air National Guard and the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center.

The district also is preparing for more military families to move to Fort Smith if the city is selected as the home for the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter planes and a Republic of Singapore General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon squadron through the Foreign Military Sales program.

"As a Purple Star District, we are committed to connecting with this important group of youth and their families as they call Fort Smith home for a short or extended period of time," said Michael Farrell, district supervisor of student services and district military liaison.

The program helps schools respond to the educational and social-emotional challenges military-connected children face as they move to new schools every few years due to a parent's change in duty station, according to the Military Child Education Coalition website. This includes adapting to new cultures, school populations, curricula, standards, course offerings, schedules and graduation requirements.

The Military Child Education Coalition states that to become a Purple Star School, districts must designate a staff point of contact for military students and families, establish and maintain a dedicated page on its website featuring information and resources for military families, maintain a student-led transition program with a student transition team coordinator and provide professional development for additional staff on special considerations for military students and families.

Fort Smith is one of several districts in Arkansas to achieve a Purple Star School designation, along with districts in Alma, Cedarville and Greenwood.

"We couldn't be prouder of the Fort Smith School District. For all 26 schools in the district to achieve Purple Star status, and to do it so quickly, really demonstrates just how deeply this district is committed to serving and supporting the military children who attend their schools," said John Kaminar, chairman of the Arkansas Council for Military Children.