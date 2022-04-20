4 Arkansas teachers named state finalists for Presidential Awards in math, science

Four Arkansas teachers have been named as 2022 state finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching:

• Stephanie Long, Walter Turnbow Elementary School, Springdale School District, science finalist.

• Jamie Ramsey, Jim D. Rollins School of Innovation, Springdale School District, math finalist.

• Brook Sanchez, North Little Rock Middle School Sixth Grade Campus, North Little Rock School District, science finalist.

• Courtney Selph, Izard County Consolidated Elementary School, Izard County Consolidated School District, science finalist.

The National Science Foundation, on behalf of the White House, oversees the program that recognizes outstanding teachers who have demonstrated a commitment to professional development, innovative teaching techniques, and technology use in their classrooms.