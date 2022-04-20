I-30 work to close lanes in NLR, LR

Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve continued lane closings this week, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

In general, daytime lane closures will happen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and overnight lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Areas with double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said.

Work requiring lane closings will occur at the following locations, weather permitting:

DAYTIME CLOSINGS

• Single lane closed on I-30 frontage roads between East Fourth and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Single lane of Broadway Street eastbound between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

• Single lane on East Second Street westbound between Cumberland and Scott streets in Little Rock.

• Flagging operations at East Third Street intersections at River Market Avenue and Rock Street in Little Rock.

OVERNIGHT CLOSINGS

• Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 between I-630 in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock.

• Ramps or lanes within the I-30/Interstate 40 interchange in North Little Rock.

• Full closing of Interstate 630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock; ramp detour sign will direct motorists to exit to northbound frontage road.

• Single lanes on the I-30 frontage roads between East Sixth and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

• Single lane on Broadway Street eastbound between the frontage roads in North Little Rock.

24-HOUR CLOSINGS

• President Clinton Avenue is closed between Mahlon Martin and Sherman streets in Little Rock; detour signs to indicate motorists use East Third Street.

• Sherman Street between East Second and President Clinton Avenue in Little Rock; detour signs to indicate drivers use River Market Avenue.

• Mahlon Martin Street between President Clinton Avenue and East Third Street in Little Rock starting Friday; signs will direct detours.

• Eastbound lanes on Riverfront Drive between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock beginning at 8 p.m. today and ending at 5 a.m. Friday.