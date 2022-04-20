• Daryl Dwayne Holloway, who spent 24 years in prison before being exonerated in two home-invasion sexual-assault cases, was awarded the maximum of $25,000 plus $100,000 in legal fees, but the Wisconsin claims board asked the Legislature to approve another $975,000.

• Ryan Michael Reavis of Arizona was sentenced to 10 years and 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl in connection with the counterfeit prescription pills that led to the overdose death of rapper Mac Miller.

• Vesna Medenica, who headed Montenegro's Supreme Court for 17 years, was arrested on charges of helping cover up her son's cigarette- and drug-smuggling operation, including shipments from Colombia, that was busted by Europol.

• Haneen Hossam, a social media influencer in Egypt, was sentenced to three years in prison, down from 10 years, after her retrial conviction for human trafficking in a case that involved girls dancing in TikTok videos.

• Dendrick Hurd, a former Mississippi Department of Corrections probation officer, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to embezzlement for taking money from people trying to pay court-ordered fines and fees, telling them to buy money orders and leave them blank.

• Andrew Bradshaw, former mayor of Cambridge, Md., who admitted to posting nude photos of his ex-girlfriend on Reddit, will not go to prison under a plea deal calling for three years of supervised probation, $5,000 in fines, $750 in restitution and 100 hours of community service.

• Gerald Toussaint, the pastor of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas, La., said "We began in a dark moment, but it's getting brighter and brighter every day" as rebuilding proceeds three years after an arsonist torched three small Black Baptist churches in rural areas of the state.

• Martin Andrews, a 35-year veteran of the Columbus, Miss., Fire and Rescue department, retired after eight years as chief, saying his trailblazing status as a Black man "means the world to me," and that "no matter who you are, it is all about what you can do to make your community better."

• Andre Eugene Moore-Gerald of Greenville, S.C., faces an arrest warrant and an assault-and-battery charge over one of the pie-in-the-face pranks he posts on a YouTube channel that had 83 subscribers until his legal headlines shot him up to 138.