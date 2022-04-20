Jury trial set for Bentonville man charged in police officer’s murder

BENTONVILLE -- A January jury trial is scheduled for the Bentonville man who was the passenger in the vehicle that struck and killed a Pea Ridge police officer.

Elijah Michael Andazola, 19, is charged with accomplice to capital murder and escape. He pleaded innocent to the charges.

He was in the vehicle driven by Shawna Cash when officer Kevin Apple was killed last year, according to court documents.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green, during a hearing Monday, scheduled Andazola's jury trial to begin Jan. 9.

Prosecutors aren't seeking the death penalty for Andazola.

Cash, 23, of Pine Bluff is charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving. She pleaded innocent to the charges. Prosecutors will seek the death penalty in her case.

Apple and fellow Pea Ridge officer Brian Stamps responded to a call about 11:30 a.m. June 26 to be on the lookout for a Jeep fleeing from Rogers police. They spotted the Jeep at the White Oak Station in Pea Ridge, according to a probable cause affidavit. Cash was in the driver's seat and Andazola was a passenger, according to court documents.

The two officers parked on both ends of the Jeep, which was parked at the gas pumps, and attempted to speak with Cash and Andazola, according to the affidavit. Cash rammed one of the Pea Ridge police vehicles, then drove over Apple -- dragging him about 149 feet -- and fled west on Slack Street, according to court documents.

Apple, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tony Pirani, Andazola's attorney, told the judge a private mental evaluation is scheduled June 3 for his client.

Cash was scheduled to have a motions hearing Friday in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court. The hearing was reset for July 5.

Green scheduled Andazola's next court appearance for July 18.

Cash and Andazola are being held without bail in the Benton County jail.