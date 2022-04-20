Legislative panel backs governor’s request for $1.09 million to bolster Arkansas’ intensive supervision program

A legislative panel on Tuesday recommended that the Legislative Council approve Gov. Asa Hutchinson's request for $1.09 million in one-time state rainy-day funds to expand the state Division of Community Correction's intensive supervision program.

The Republican governor said in a letter dated April 6 that the release of the funding will provide for the expansion of the program to "ensure the high-risk parole population has adequate support from Community Correction officers."

Hutchinson's letter is addressed to the Legislative Council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee co-chairs Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, and Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Melbourne.

On April 5, the governor announced his plan to expand supervision of high-risk parolees in Central Arkansas in an effort to help curb the increase in violent crime. He said the proposed expansion would add 10 officers, who will cover Lonoke, Jefferson, Pulaski, Faulkner and Saline counties. The current program has four officers.

Today, the Legislative Council's personnel subcommittee is scheduled to consider state Division of Community Correction's request to create 14 new parole/probation officer positions with a salary range of $46,391 to $58,493 a year. The division seeks 14 new positions in order to permanently assign the four current officers to the intensive supervision program and add 10 more officers to the program, state Department of Corrections spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Tuesday.

On Friday, the Legislative Council will consider Hutchinson's request for rainy-day funds to expand the program and the state Division of Community Correction's request for the new positions for the expanded program.

Department of Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves said in a letter dated April 5 to the state's personnel administrator Kay Barnhill that he's seeking 14 parole/probation officer positions.

The intensive supervision team will be assigned to high-risk offenders who have a history of violence or gang affiliation, he said.

"While the traditional offender to officer ratio is currently 80:1, the estimated offender to officer ratio for the Intensive Supervision Team will be between 30-40:1," Graves wrote in his letter.

Officers assigned to the intensive supervision program will receive up to a 10% hazardous pay differential based upon the inherit risk of the assigned caseload, he said.

The goal is to provide evidence-based supervision to high-risk offenders while maintaining maximum oversight, Graves wrote in his letter. "The initial cost to implement expansion is approximately $1,000,000. The ongoing funding estimate is approximately $820,000."

The Division of Community Correction reinstated the supervision program in 2017 after an early morning shooting at Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock that left more than two dozen people injured. Murphy has said the program had 54 arrests in fiscal year 2021 and confiscated 28 weapons and $81,000 in cash.

In other action Tuesday, the Legislative Council's Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee recommended that the Legislative Council approve:

• Department of Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Amy Fecher's request for $1.2 million in one-time state restricted reserve funds to support the Arkansas Geographic Information Systems Office's procurement of updated statewide aerial imagery.

The office last procured this statewide image database in 2017 with one-time funding and it's become outdated, Fecher said in a letter dated March 16 to Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther.

"Because a picture is worth a thousand words, this data is one of the most popular GIS data products published by the office," she wrote. "It is widely used for economic development purposes at state and local levels. It is used by county assessors to locate and discover real estate improvements, by county E911 to map roads, by numerous state agencies for a variety of purposes and by the private sectors, including real estate, land surveying, engineering, utilities, agriculture and forestry."

• State Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Preston's request for $453,000 in one-time state restricted reserve funds for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission to provide a grant to the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.

These funds will provide for food resources, programs, education and advocacy in efforts to reduce hunger in Arkansas and to alleviate conditions which constitute a threat to public health and well-being, Preston said in a letter dated March 9 to Walther.

• Hutchinson's request for $292,000 in state rainy-day funds for the Department of Commerce's Arkansas Rehabilitation Services to support security services for the former Arkansas Career Training Institute in Hot Springs.