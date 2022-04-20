Bilingual poll workers

I read in Monday's Democrat-Gazette that Washington and Benton counties were seeking poll workers who were bilingual. Are these counties now allowing non-citizens who cannot speak English to vote?

One of the government requirements to become a naturalized citizen is the following: Applicants must be able to read, write and understand English words in ordinary use. Thus, to be able to vote you have to be a citizen, and to become a naturalized citizen you have to be able to understand English.

What is going on in these counties? Are they making exceptions to voting or exceptions to becoming a naturalized citizen? In my opinion, nobody who cannot understand English should be allowed to vote, period. Therefore, there is no reason for these workers to be bilingual.

TIM IRBY

Little Rock

Fighting fire with fire

I'm going to make this short and bitter. Why is the entire free world still watching the horrible atrocities unfold in Ukraine? How much more destruction of that country and death and suffering of millions of its people will make the U.S./NATO say "Enough is enough"?

War crimes and genocide are being committed over and over again and yet not enough is being done to stop this maniac, Vladimir Putin. It doesn't matter how cautious the U.S. has been not to escalate the war, it did get escalated, didn't it? We are dealing with an insane leader of Russia who will do whatever it takes to satisfy his obsession to bring the Soviet Union back.

NATO needs to give Volodymyr Zelenskyy whatever he needs to end this unbelievably senseless and atrocious war. Sometimes you have to fight fire with fire, and it is way past time to do that now!

ROSE GOVAR

Little Rock

A steep home indeed

Someone of the editorial factions is flogging the five-year income-tax holiday again. Oh, please bring all those folks with the cash from selling their appreciated real estate here. Where are they going to move to? One of the pockets of prosperity where home prices may be rising as fast as from whence they came? I'd like to look at that nice place with the guest house and pool for $750,000 in my county. That's a dream from a decade or more ago.

I'd also like to see better schools, medical care and some prosperity for those parts of the state that desperately need it. Please, editors, put your thinking caps on straight and work on issues like that. It appears that our legislators won't; they are too busy being more conservative than the next guy in the row.

STEVE MARQUESS

Bentonville

Thoughts at random

New rules now allow U.S. Marines to wear their hair longer and use nail polish. Maternity uniforms have also been updated. Now, "the few and the proud" can also be the prettiest soldiers on the battlefield.

ABC News reports that President Biden's son Hunter is under Secret Service protection while being investigated for alleged criminal activity. He's being kept in a mansion with "gorgeous ocean views" in Malibu. Taxpayers have been forking over $30,000 a month for rent for almost a year. At that price, let's hope he's at least got a cook, sushi chef, and a masseuse.

After leaving their embattled homeland, 100,000 Ukrainian refugees are expected to quickly adjust to the gunfire, violence, and senseless murders awaiting their arrival at their new home, here in the United States.

Florida's Disney World has become the center of a social kerfuffle by announcing their guests would no longer be addressed as men, women, boys, or girls. The happy place decided those terms were not "inclusive" to their patrons. Those foolish thinkers could have nicely avoided this controversy simply by taking a cue from their hospitable Southern neighbors by greeting their customers with the all-inclusive pronoun "y'all."

Without a single opposition vote, the U.S. Senate passed a measure to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Turns out that unanimity was a result of no one paying attention. An unnamed source was unable to confirm or deny rumors, hearsay, and gossip alleging that while on their smartphones 47 lawmakers were playing Candy Crush, 16 were viewing YouTube videos, 11 were watching porn, and seven were napping. The remaining 19 members were not present. They had better things to do.

WILL COHEN

North Little Rock