Little Rock board votes to pursue 20-year term on upcoming bond proposal to generate $154 million

The Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to pursue a stated term of 20 years on a forthcoming bond proposal aimed at generating $154 million for capital improvements.

Issuances to generate $76 million and $78 million would occur in 2022 and 2026, respectively, with the payoff projected to happen in 16 years, according to the framework approved Tuesday.

While they approved those parameters for the bond proposal, city officials declined to adopt a spending framework for the proceeds that had been laid out by the city manager.

Three mills for capital improvements are set to roll off at the end of the year. They were last extended because of a September 2012 referendum in which voters approved funding street and drainage improvements.

City Manager Bruce Moore has suggested board members pursue an Aug. 9 special election for the millage renewal.

Each mill equals the dollar amount of tax paid on every $1,000 of the taxable value of a piece of property.

The 20-year term and the $154 million total were approved Tuesday in a unanimous voice vote. However, there was no ordinance that accompanied the motion, and officials could conceivably vote to undo their action later, the city attorney indicated.





A subsequent motion from Vice Mayor Lance Hines of Ward 5 to approve percentages tied to projects within the overall total failed when it did not secure a second.

The board's actions Tuesday evening came after a lengthy discussion of the financial and procedural considerations related to the bond proposal.

According to an initial six-item proposal Moore presented in March, the city would use bond proceeds on items like fire apparatus, parks and the zoo as well as another round of street and drainage improvements.

The spending priorities presented Tuesday tracked the original six that Moore laid out last month.

At a meeting last week, the Little Rock board heard from an official in the public finance department of Stephens Inc., the financial services firm the city has tapped to serve as primary vendor on the bond issue. (Crews and Associates has been named joint proposer.)

Leigh Ann Biernat, a senior vice president for Stephens, on April 12 laid out for the board 15-, 20-, and 25-year increments for the bond issue, as well as a 15-year option in which bonds would be issued in two series.

Moore presented a 20-year option at Tuesday's meeting and recommended officials pursue multiple bond issuances.

Under the latest proposal offered to city directors, Little Rock would allocate the bond proceeds into the following categories:

• Streets: $46.2 million (30% of total)

• Drainage: $46.2 million (30% of total)

• Fire apparatus: $18.6 million (12% of total)

• District court building: $8 million (5% of total)

• Parks and zoo improvements: $13 million for parks, $7 million for the zoo (13% of total)

• Expansion of the Port of Little Rock: $15 million (10% of total)

In a nod to the request of City Director B.J. Wyrick of Ward 7, Moore suggested that a separate short-term note would fund the purchase of police vehicles.

In response to a question from City Director Capi Peck of Ward 4, Moore confirmed the money for parks could be used for new projects related to War Memorial and Hindman parks as well as a new 15-acre downtown park expected to come in the wake of the 30 Crossing project.

The construction of a new district court building would satisfy a pledge that was originally packaged within a 2011 three-eighths-cent sales tax for capital improvements, but ultimately never fulfilled.

The capital-improvement sales tax rolled off at the end of last year.

Recently, at-large City Director Dean Kumpuris has offered another path forward: a revival of the three-eighths-cent sales tax that combines it with an extension on the three mills.

His proposal would mostly concentrate the bond proceeds on street and drainage improvements, as well as construction of the courthouse, Kumpuris said Tuesday.

Kumpuris has framed his proposal as a way for the city to take care of its current obligations.

During Tuesday's meeting, Peck as well as at-large City Director Antwan Phillips indicated they were amenable to Kumpuris' proposal.

But a motion to move ahead with his proposal ultimately failed 3-6 during a roll-call vote, with one city director absent.

City Directors Joan Adcock, Virgil L. Miller Jr., Kathy Webb, Doris Wright, Wyrick and Hines voted no.

Peck, Kumpuris and Phillips voted yes. City Director Ken Richardson of Ward 2 was not present for the vote.

Board members at some point will need to approve an ordinance to call the special election.

In order to hold an Aug. 9 referendum, they need to take action and file the election ordinance with the county clerk before the end of May.

During the referendum, voters will have the opportunity to approve or reject each spending item listed on the ballot.