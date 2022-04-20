Little Rock man facing child porn charges ordered to remain in jail until trial

A Little Rock man arrested Thursday by the FBI on charges of child pornography was ordered to remain in jail to await trial by a federal magistrate judge.

Joey Wayne Higgins, 44, was arrested by federal agents who searched his home Thursday and discovered multiple electronic devices containing suspected child pornography as well as several stuffed animals stored in a cupboard, a pack of toddler size 4T panties, a children's Spanish dictionary and a number of sex toys.

A federal affidavit seeking an arrest warrant notes that Higgins does not have any children.

At an initial hearing Friday, U.S. District Judge Joe Volpe appointed Mark Allen Jesse of North Little Rock to represent Higgins. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant is prosecuting the case.

In court Monday afternoon, FBI Special Agent Joshua Pullen described the search of Higgins' home and his conduct during the arrest and subsequent questioning. Pullen said Higgins was mostly cooperative during the search but "he was slightly resistant when we put him in handcuffs."

He said despite Higgins' assurance that officers would find nothing incriminating on his phone, an initial search turned up 395 videos containing child pornography stored on the device.

"To your knowledge does Mr. Higgins appear in any of the videos or pictures?" Jesse asked.

"Not to my knowledge," Pullen said, "at least not the videos I've seen."

"Do you know whether he, in fact, created any of the files you've found so far?" Jesse asked.

"I don't know that yet," Pullen replied.

Jesse argued that a pre-trial risk assessment scored Higgins at the lowest level of risk to the community or of flight, despite the seriousness of the charges.

"It appears he's in possession of materials created elsewhere," he said. "There's no evidence that he was enticing anyone or producing materials. ... He's been out on the street for 40 years and there's been no singular accusation that he's done anything but sit at a computer and look at some things."

Jesse argued that placing Higgins on home detention with electronic monitoring and supervision by the probation office would be a reasonable alternative to jail.

Volpe agreed that, based on the evidence presented, Higgins had overcome the presumption that he should be held in custody and he directed Bryant to put on her evidence in favor of detention.

Under further questioning by Bryant, Pullen provided more details of the search of Higgins' home. He said a cloud-based storage account traced to Higgins showed emails had been sent out to hundreds of people containing hyperlinks to child pornography stored there. He said one hyperlink that was emailed out linked to four files containing a total of 135 videos of child sexual abuse material.

The longest video contained in the files, he said, was just more than 10 minutes long and depicted a woman sexually abusing a girl between 4 and 6 years old. He said another video depicted sexual bondage of a young child and another bestiality with a dog. Pullen said the average age of the children in all the videos he had reviewed was "well under 12 years old."

In addition, he said, about 50,000 images were found contained in cloud files that investigators had not yet gone through.

Investigators also discovered a sexually explicit text conversation on Higgins' phone that appeared to be between Higgins and an unidentified girl, Pullen said. The conversation took place last September and indicated Higgins and the girl had engaged in sex while she was younger than 18, according to Pullen.

In the text, which Pullen read in court, the girl was concerned that she had not told Higgins when she turned 18 because she was afraid he would no longer want to have sex with her.

Pullen identified photos taken at Higgins' home of a naked baby doll attached to a screen door, which he said Higgins told police was "weird art," the stuffed animals hidden in a cupboard, the package of toddler panties and the children's Spanish dictionary.

After a brief recess, Volpe returned and said the question of bond was a close call considering Higgins' lack of criminal history and no evidence put on that he had actually produced any of the videos or images he is accused of distributing. But, the judge continued, other factors such as the child's' panties, the stuff animals hidden in a cupboard, the Spanish dictionary and the sex toys had pushed him the other way.

Even if those factors could have been overcome, Volpe said, the text messages had convinced him to keep Higgins in jail.

"The last shoe to drop is a 40-year-old man texting with underage girls," Volpe said gravely. "There's no explanation for that. There's no excuse for that. ... I don't trust that our system is set up to assure the safety of the community given all these additional factors."