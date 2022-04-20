LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Arkansas State baseball Game 2

Arkansas 0, Arkansas State 0 -- Top 2nd Inning

McEntire surrendered a two-out single and walk to put a runner in scoring position. He gets a flyout to centerfield to escape the jam.

Arkansas 0, Arkansas State 0 -- Bottom 1st Inning

The Razorbacks strand a runner in the first after Moore pops up to second.

After two quick fly outs from Wallace and Moore, Chris Lanzilli reaches on an infield single. Lanzilli advances in to scoring position after the Red Wolves' first baseman dropped a pickoff attempt.

Arkansas 0, Arkansas State 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

McEntire allowed a one-out walk but struck out the last two batters looking to end the first frame.

Pregame:

It's a dreary day for baseball at Baum-Walker Stadium. There's a 15-mph breeze blowing in from right field with drizzling rain.

The Razorbacks have won 17 midweek games in a row dating back to last season. The Hogs have also won their last 12 games against in-state opponents.

Arkansas, 11-4 in SEC play, maintains a three-game lead in the Western Division.

The Razorbacks are ranked second nationally and first in the SEC in fielding percentage (.985), committing only 19 errors in 36 games this season.

Probable starters: Arkansas State LHP Jakob Frederick (0-1, 6.98 ERA) vs. Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

McEntire struck out five hitters in three scoreless innings in his season debut last week against Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

Arkansas lineup:

3B Wallace

DH Slavens

RF Lanzilli

2B Moore

SS Battles

LF Bohrofen

CF Webb

1B Diggs

C Leach