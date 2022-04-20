Local lawyer awardedfraternity’s top honor

Jackie Harris, a lawyer from Pine Bluff, was selected the Alumni Brother of Year at the 41st annual Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity District of Arkansas Conference.

The honor is the highest individual award an alumni brother of the Alphas can receive, according to a news release.

A recipient must show high moral and ethical standards, impactful community service and contributions to the fraternity on all levels in chapter, district, regional and national.

The award was presented in February. Participants at the presentation also included Terence Cox, Arkansas district director; and Keyon Atkins, assistant Arkansas district director, according to the release.