LR man arrested, charged with rape

Pulaski County sheriff's office deputies arrested a man Monday who is charged with rape after reportedly admitting to having sexual contact with two girls dozens of times, according to an arrest report.

Floyd Trice, 30, of Little Rock told a detective that he had sex with two children, 10 and 7 years old, the report states.

Trice had sex with the 10-year-old between 30 and 40 times and with the 7-year-old about 20 times, he told the detective.

Trice faces two felony charges of rape. He was held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday night.