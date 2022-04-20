Man, 60, arrested in Little Rock shooting, police say

A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg on Dreher Lane in Little Rock early Wednesday, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting report shortly before 1:30 a.m. at 8406 Dreher Lane, where they found Terrance Calloway in the driveway, suffering from a gunshot wound in his leg, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

A tourniquet was placed on the victim’s leg to slow the bleeding and he was transported to UAMS Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the report states. Police said he was immediately taken into surgery upon arrival.

Through early statements, police learned that the shooting began as an argument over missing tools and escalated into a fight, according to the report. Authorities said 60-year-old Theodore Patrick of North Little Rock got a handgun and shot Calloway.

Patrick was charged with first-degree battery and booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bond Wednesday, according to an online inmate roster.