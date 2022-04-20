Midlick to lead UAM women's basketball

David Midlick has been hired as head women's basketball coach at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Midlick, a former University of Mississippi basketball standout, was previously head coach at former conference rival Delta State University and Austin Peay State University. He comes to Monticello after serving as an assistant coach at Southeast Missouri State University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Coach Midlick as the new head coach for the UAM women's basketball program," UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss in a news release. "His leadership style, coaching and recruiting ability, and commitment to excellence on and off the court make him a perfect fit to lead a strong and competitive program."

Midlick will be introduced along with new volleyball Coach Katrina English during a news conference at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at the UAM Student Success Center. A live stream will be available on UAM Sports' YouTube page.

English was announced as volleyball coach April 1.

Midlick replaces Markell Cox, who went 1-35 in two seasons, including a 0-28 record this winter.

UAM Athletic Director Hud Jackson said Midlick has led several programs to championship levels and feels the university has hired an outstanding coach and person.

"He is a family man that looks at his teams as part of his own. He will bring an attitude of hard work on the court and off. He will demand that his players represent our University in a positive light. David is great fit for UAM and a great fit for our Athletic Department family."

Midlick is a Memphis native who starred at Ole Miss from 1988-91 as the Rebels' leading 3-point and field goal shooter. A physical therapist before moving into the coaching profession, Midlick earned a bachelor's degree in biological science from Ole Miss in 1991 and a bachelor's in physical therapy from the UM Medical Center in 1994.

Midlick was a volunteer assistant on the Austin Peay men's basketball staff from 2003-06. The Austin Peay women's team won 18 regular-season games and made a school-record 267 3-point baskets under his watch in 2019-20, the most since 2003-04.

Before taking over the Governors, he was assistant coach at Tennessee State University, associate head coach at the University of Memphis and then head coach at Delta State. He guided the Lady Statesmen to consecutive Gulf South Conference regular-season championships and two NCAA Division II South Region tournaments, one of them resulting in a Sweet 16 berth.

Midlick is married to Leslie and has two boys, Will and David Jr.

"I want to thank Dr. Doss, Coach Jackson, and the search committee for this opportunity and with trusting me with the UAM WBB program," said Midlick. "I want our fans to be proud of the team in the classroom, on the court, and in the community. I am looking forward to this journey with a great group of student athletes."