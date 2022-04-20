• The New York Times has named Joseph Kahn as its new executive editor, replacing Dean Baquet with his second-in-command to lead the storied news organization as it undergoes a period of rapid transformation in the digital age. Kahn, who has been managing editor at the Times since 2016, will take over June 14. Baquet, who at 65 has reached traditional retirement age for the newspaper's newsroom leader, will remain in a capacity to be announced later. A Harvard graduate, Kahn joined the newspaper in 1998 from The Wall Street Journal. He previously served as the Times' Beijing bureau chief and led its international desk, which won six Pulitzer Prizes under his stewardship. The newspaper has made a rapid transition in recent years, with its roughly 10 million digital subscriptions increased ten-fold since 2014. It produces a popular podcast, "The Daily," started a video investigative unit, bought the sports website The Athletic and now even owns the popular word game Wordle. The newspaper's publisher and chairman, A.G. Sulzberger, said in a memo to staff that the appointment should come as no surprise to many and that Baquet told him Kahn was more prepared to lead such a newsroom than any editor he has ever seen. "We couldn't ask for a better leader for our newsroom amid a historic convergence of events," Sulzberger said. "And as one of the architects of our digital transformation, Joe's vision will be crucial as we seek to become even more valuable to readers around the world."

• Before he was working with Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Amy Winehouse and many others, Mark Ronson was a teen DJ in 1990s downtown New York, a place and time he will look back on in a forthcoming book. The Oscar- and Grammy-winning producer and songwriter has a deal with Grand Central Publishing for "93 'Til Infinity," scheduled for 2023. Ronson says he will write a combination memoir-DJ study-New York celebration, centering the narrative on favorite venues and events. "Before smartphones hit the dance floor and bottle service & VIP banquettes shrunk the club, in the '90s people stayed all night in the same place to dance, hustle, politic, and party like no one was watching -- ascending hip hop moguls, artists, hustlers, models, posers, dancers and hard-working 9 to 5'ers all rubbing shoulders with each other," Ronson, 46, said in a statement. "At that moment, New York was still the center of the music game and in the land of Biggie, Wu-Tang and Tribe, we celebrated them every night. More importantly, this era also happened to be the most exciting time in my life."

Dean Baquet, the executive editor of The New York Times, in the newspaper's newsroom in New York, on Friday, June 11, 2021. The New York Times was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for public service and Wesley Morris, critic-at-large at the newspaper, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for criticism. (Damon Winter/The New York Times)

