



HD Commission sets public hearing

The Hot Springs Historic District Commission will hold a public hearing at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd., to consider the following requests:

• A certificate of appropriateness request to install new business identification signs at Trail Mix, 518 Central Ave.

• A certificate of appropriateness request to install new business identification signs at The Gift Gallery, 518 Central Ave.

• A certificate of appropriateness request to install a new mural on the top portion of the north-facing wall of Kollective Coffee & Tea, 110 Central Ave.

Civil service panel plans to meet today

The Hot Springs Civil Service Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting at 4 p.m. today at the Central Fire Station, 310 Broadway Ave.

County district court closed Thursday, Friday

Garland County District Court will be closed Thursday and Friday so the staff can attend the Arkansas Judiciary District Judges/District Court Clerks Annual Meeting in Rogers.

Operations will resume at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.



