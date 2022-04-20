North Little Rock police ID victim of fatal April 12 shooting

North Little Rock police on Wednesday identified a man who was shot and killed during a domestic dispute April 12 at a residence along U.S. 165, according to a news release.

William Welch, 52, of North Little Rock, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5401 Baucum Pike, about 3 1/4 miles east of the Broadway overpass on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock. Officers had responded to a report of a domestic disturbance that ended in a shooting.

Police have not named a suspect in the killing, saying on the day of the shooting that they had taken one person in for interviews.