North Little Rock police ID victim of fatal April 12 shooting

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 4:08 p.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police on Wednesday identified a man who was shot and killed during a domestic dispute April 12 at a residence along U.S. 165, according to a news release.

William Welch, 52, of North Little Rock, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5401 Baucum Pike, about 3 1/4 miles east of the Broadway overpass on Interstate 30 in North Little Rock. Officers had responded to a report of a domestic disturbance that ended in a shooting.

Police have not named a suspect in the killing, saying on the day of the shooting that they had taken one person in for interviews.

