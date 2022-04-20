Oliver opens home furnishing store at White Hall

While most have a vague notion that White Hall is experiencing unprecedented growth, Grant Oliver counts rooftops, pays attention to school district ratings and crime stats, peers over traffic and water meter counts, watches commercial growth patterns and notes the unavailability of empty warehouse space.

"I believe it's the fastest-growing area in northern Jefferson County and western Saline County," Oliver said. "I see a lot of potential for more growth."

So, when the space at 7101 Sheridan Road became available, the third-generation owner of Oliver's Furniture jumped at the business opportunity it presented. Although they haven't had an official ribbon-cutting, Oliver's Furniture of White Hall is now open to the public.

"This is where I wanted to be. It made sense to open a showroom in White Hall even though it would be a capital-heavy investment," Oliver said.

Additionally, what he described as the "White Hall retail hub" is pulling in customers from around southeast Arkansas, along with shoppers from communities like Redfield, Sheridan, East End and Fordyce.

IT ALMOST DIDN'T HAPPEN

Originally, he slated the White Hall location as a warehouse to stock his other two showrooms. But after looking over the area, studying all available White Hall data he could get his hands on, as well as considering the new businesses slated to open on Sheridan Road this year, he went for it.

Other new White Hall businesses will include two national chain restaurants, Moe's Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky's, and two financial institutions, Relyance Bank's new 40,000-square-foot headquarters and Simmons Bank's new branch, hotels and more.

Residential construction and the Arkansas Department of Transportation's 2020 traffic count numbers place the area as one of the most used in Jefferson County and this also appealed to Oliver's business sense.

The Sheridan Road widening also influenced his decision.

"It all added up. It looked good," Oliver said.

Perhaps most important was his big White Hall welcome.

Joe Spadoni, White Hall Chamber of Commerce president, was delighted when learning about Oliver's decision to open a store.

That portion of Sheridan Road is turning into a shopping and dining area, and is continuing to grow, Spadoni said. His organization and city officials tried to make it easy for Oliver to set up shop.

White Hall Mayor Noel Foster said they work with potential business owners. "We help them understand the rules and regulations and to maneuver through the system," Foster said.

Oliver said he felt welcomed.

"They worked with me. I felt like they wanted my business here," he said.

REDFIELD ROOTS

Oliver grew up in Redfield and still lives there. He graduated from White Hall High School and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock with a degree in marketing and management.

Two years later, he bought the business from his dad, becoming a third-generation furniture retail seller. While at one point, their reach extended into Texas and Missouri, Oliver decided to focus on Central Arkansas.

He has showrooms in Hot Springs and Little Rock. They offer furniture, with mattresses and reclining (movement) pieces being their No. 1 sellers.

Unlike many other online products, he said, "People want to see it, touch it before they buy, and they can take it home today. If you have a problem, we're here to take care of it."