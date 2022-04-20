100 years ago

April 20, 1922

RUSSELLVILLE -- The third jail delivery attempted within three weeks, only one of which has been successful, was frustrated yesterday when Jailer Caudle discovered the work of the prisoners. Two bolts holding a patch over the bars that were sawed three weeks ago had been sawed in two; the prisoners had a bar with which to pry the opening larger, and evidently were waiting for the cover of darkness to escape. Oscar Llewellyn was apprehended last week in the act of passing hack saw blades through the bars to prisoners and was held to the Grand Jury.

50 years ago

April 20, 1972

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- John H. Oldham, 25, of Old Joe (Baxter County), who was arrested on drug charges last week during the folk festival here, has written police a three-page letter saying he is a minister of the Universal Life Church, Inc., and that the Bible says he can smoke marijuana. Police Chief H.V. McCasland said Oldham, who was arrested April 12, spent two days in jail and "wrote all the time." His three-page letter to McCasland said the Bill of Rights "guarantees me the right and freedom to 'believe and worship' as my conscience leads me." "Marijuana primarily alters the way one thinks. It increases perception, so a law forbidding my use of marijuana is an attempt to create a law which determines how I think -- and any such law is forbidden by the Constitution of my country," he said.

25 years ago

April 20, 1997

BENTON -- The judicial system could face a series of prison inmate court filings in the wake of the federal indictment of former Prosecuting Attorney Dan Harmon of Benton, legal experts said this week. A federal grand jury indicted the former prosecutor of Saline, Grant and Hot Spring counties last week on 11 felony counts. Most of the charges dealt with the handling of cases by Harmon's office and his 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force, which prosecutors claim was operated as "a criminal enterprise." ... Allegations include extortion, drug thefts and intimidation of witnesses. Thursday, Harmon was jailed because he has refused to take a drug test ordered by U.S. Magistrate Judge John F. Forster.

10 years ago

April 20, 2012

• The golden doors of the Capitol building opened Thursday as the "Hallelujah" chorus summoned a man in white carrying a carton. Yarnell's Ice Cream is back. The first bite of the first carton, "Homemade Vanilla" of course, went to Gov. Mike Beebe. "It's been so long, at least what, 8 or 9 months," Beebe said before going back for a second spoonful. "I think it's better." Schulze & Burch Biscuit Co. bought the shuttered Yarnell Ice Cream Co. manufacturing plant in Searcy and the recipes for about $1.3 million at a bankruptcy auction on Nov. 30. ... Schulze & Burch President Kevin Boyle said his Chicago-based company felt there were many similarities between its existing business and the ice cream company. ... The Chicago-based company reopened the plant for production in March and cartons should be available at Wal-Marts next week and at Krogers and Harp's within the next month, Boyle said. The new cartons have rounded corners and a lid that seals more tightly, Boyle said. The cartons are also larger at 56 ounces, instead of 48 ounces. The same recipes were used, he said. "We're bringing you the same product back that you know and love. You're just getting more," Boyle said.