Police investigate homicide at Little Rock home

Little Rock police were investigating a homicide Wednesday afternoon after one person was shot and killed at a residence in south Little Rock, according to a Twitter post.

Officers were on the scene of a shooting with one fatality in the 2400 block of Alicia Court, the post stated. That address is just west of John Barrow Road, near Parkview Arts and Sciences Magnet High School.

The shooting was at a residence, police spokesman Mark Edwards said, but was unable to provide other information, including the age or sex of the victim or any suspect information.

The city's dispatch log showed a report of a shooting in progress at 2408 Alicia Court at 2:40 p.m.



