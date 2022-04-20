Razorbacks sweep Arkansas State, win 7th straight

FAYETTEVILLE — Third-ranked Arkansas completed a midweek sweep over Arkansas State with a 10-3 victory Wednesday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks (30-7) combined for six runs on five five extra-base hits in the second and third innings. They won their seventh consecutive game.

Sophomore catcher Dylan Leach hit a two-run home run in the second inning to give Arkansas a 3-0 lead. Leach has homered three times and driven in 12 runs this season — all in midweek contests.

More from WholeHogSports: Van Horn wins 1,100th Division I game

Redshirt sophomore Will McEntire was one out away from qualifying for his second win in two starts before being pulled in the fifth inning. He allowed 1 run, 3 hits and 4 walks on 77 pitches.

McEntire allowed at least one baserunner in each of the five innings he began. Sophomore reliever Heston Tole struck out 3 of 4 batters he faced in relief.

Back-to-back doubles from Jalen Battles and Jace Bohrofen ballooned the Razorbacks' lead to 5-0 in the third inning.

Brady Slavens was the lone Razorback starter not to record a hit. Slavens, who was 4 for 5 on Tuesday, was replaced by Zack Gregory in the seventh inning after a foul ball bounced in the batter’s box and struck him in the face.

Four different Arkansas batters had multiple hits. Freshman infielder Kendall Diggs went 3 for 3 with 2 RBI while filling in for first baseman Peyton Stovall.

The Razorback sluggers teed off on Arkansas State left hander Austin Brock to begin the fifth. The southpaw allowed 4 hits, 1 walk, and 1 hit-by-pitch before being pulled. Eight Razorbacks came to the plate during a four-run fifth inning that stretched the lead to 10-1.

Arkansas State pulled two runs back in the seventh inning as the Razorback relievers struggled with command. Gabe Starks and Issac Bracken gifted the Red Wolves a pair of runs on two bases-loaded walks.

Starks threw 9 of 23 pitches for strikes. The Arkansas bullpen’s streak with an earned run allowed was snapped after 23 2/3 innings.

Arkansas freshman Austin Ledbetter faced the minimum in the eighth inning. He allowed a one-out single, but the Red Wolves' next batter lined into a double play.

Miller Pleimann struck out the first two batters in the ninth before inducing a game-ending ground ball.

The Razorbacks will begin a three-game series against Texas A&M (23-13) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas.

Arkansas has a three-game lead in the SEC West with an 11-4 conference record. Texas A&M is tied with Auburn and Alabama at 8-7 in league play.



