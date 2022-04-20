Rogers man accused of possessing child pornography

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was arrested Monday in connection with possessing child pornography.

John Richard Dixon, 45, was released Tuesday on $100,000 bond from the Benton County Jail. He was arrested in connection with 45 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against him.

Rogers police started investigating Jan. 3 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning a tip from Dropbox Inc. that a user uploaded two video files containing apparent child sexual abuse material, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Brian Hanna, a Rogers police detective, reviewed the videos, which he believed depicted children engaged in sexual conduct, according to the affidavit.

Police obtained a search warrant for the Dropbox account and found more than 40 files that contained child sexual abuse material, according to the affidavit. Hanna found most of the media depicted children under 10 years old, according to the affidavit.

Police obtained the IP address, which led them to Dixon's residence. A search warrant was obtained for Dixon's residence and police seized several electronic devices and memory storage devices, the affidavit states. Police located one video and more than 50 thumbnail images that contained child sexual abuse material, according to the affidavit.

Dixon's arraignment is scheduled for May 23 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom.