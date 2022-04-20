Rogers Planning Commission approves rezoning request for apartment complex

Other action

The Rogers Planning Commission also:

• Approved a request from Laura Arondo to rezone 0.34 acres at 901 W. Cypress St. from the highway commercial zoning district to the residential single-family zoning district.

• Approved a request by Goad Springs Warehouse Office for a conditional-use permit to allow the secondary use classification of “Warehouse Office” at 6507 N. Goad Springs St. in the highway commercial zoning district.

• Heard the last of four presentations by city staff on stormwater management, flooding and drainage issues that relate to city planning.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

ROGERS -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a rezoning request for an apartment complex and heard about possible tweaks to the city's comprehensive growth map at the Pleasant Grove interchange.

Planning commissioners voted to approve a request from Willow Creek Apartments to rezone 9.27 acres north of West New Hope Road and west of South Eighth Street to the neighborhood commercial zoning district with a revised density concept plan.

The action recommends the rezoning to the City Council for approval.

The rezoning was approved for the same use and the same developer at an April 21, 2020, meeting by the commission, according to a staff report. The project was stalled by the developer because of costs and delays.

The new proposal requests a density of 23 units per acre instead of 18 units per acre, which was previously approved.

Four residents spoke against the rezoning, expressing concerns that the development would decrease neighborhood property values, increase neighborhood traffic and lead to flooding and the destruction of trees.

Geoff Bates, of the applicant Bates and Associates, said the development would not destroy the tree line between the nearby neighborhoods and the apartment complex.

He also said the development would direct floodwaters away from the homeowners' properties.

Commissioner Mark Myers said he expects the development to blend well with the neighborhood.

All commissioners voted in favor of the request. John Schmelzle and Kevin Jensen were not present.

In other business, the Planning Commission heard from city planning staff about possible changes to the comprehensive growth map, including revisions to the process of amending the map.

Changes to the comprehensive growth map discussed at Tuesday's meeting involved changes to the southwest corner of the Pleasant Grove interchange.

The comprehensive growth map guides development decisions in the city by identifying where development should take place.

The Planning Commission discussed maintaining a buffer near existing residential areas and redesignating parcels just west of Interstate 49 as a Regional Center.

The Regional Center designation would allow for future mixed-use development in the area, according to a staff report.

In the amendment process discussed Tuesday, members of the Planning Commission would have the opportunity to provide feedback to amendment requests earlier in the process.

"If there is a situation in which somebody comes in with an idea that's clearly counter to the goals of the comprehensive plan, the Plans & Policies Committee will say, 'We're really not even interested in entertaining that,'" according to John McCurdy, city development director. "Fundamentally, the idea is that these ought to be rare."

McCurdy said that in many cities it's much more unusual to have citizen-initiated change to comprehensive plans.

"What we're asking is that when we have established a long-term growth plan for the city, let's be very circumspect and careful about amending it," he said.