Russians shift thrust to artillery





KYIV, Ukraine -- Russia assaulted cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long and poured more troops into Ukraine on Tuesday in a battle for control of the country's eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.

If successful, the Russian offensive in what is known as the Donbas would essentially slice Ukraine in two and give President Vladimir Putin a victory after the failed attempt by Russian forces to storm the capital, Kyiv, and heavier-than-expected casualties nearly two months into the war.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Russian forces bombarded numerous Ukrainian military sites, including troop concentrations and missile-warhead storage depots, in or near several cities or villages. Those claims could not be independently verified.





In what both sides described as a new phase of the war, the Russian assault began Monday along the eastern region known as the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland. The Donbas is the stated territorial objective of Russia's redeployed invasion force, and it's where pro-Moscow separatists have battled Ukrainian forces since Russia seized Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014. Its front stretches roughly 300 miles, from an area near the northern city of Kharkiv to the besieged southern port of Mariupol. Ukraine's military said Russian forces tried to "break through our defenses along nearly the entire front line."

"Another phase of this operation is starting now," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia said, as the Russian Defense Ministry announced that its missile and artillery forces had struck hundreds of Ukrainian military targets overnight.





Ukraine's military said that its forces had repulsed seven Russian thrusts along the front Tuesday, destroying 10 tanks and 18 armored units in the battles. The claims of both militaries could not be independently verified.

"This phase of the conflict will be distinct from phase one, with a greater focus on offensives against dug-in combatants as opposed to Ukrainian defense against a large attacking force," Lt. Col. Tyson Wetzel of the Air Force and Col. J.B. Barranco of the Marine Corps wrote. "The campaign is likely to become a bloody war of attrition with limited territorial gains on either side."

Western military experts said the offensive promised to be much more methodical than the blitzlike operation the Kremlin launched Feb. 24 to subjugate Ukraine, which was marked by rapid and ultimately unsuccessful advances of tanks and helicopter assaults deep inside the former Soviet republic.

Now, instead of lightning attacks from the Russian front lines, Moscow's forces have increased their long-range artillery barrages and sent small detachments of troops to probe Ukrainian defenders, many entrenched in earthworks established during the 2014 Moscow-backed insurgency.

While there have not yet been any large offensives in the Donbas region, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense said in a statement Tuesday that Russian forces were laying the groundwork for a future push: More surface-to-air missile systems have been shuttled to the front to protect important positions and more artillery positions have appeared.

"If deployed in significant numbers, these types of weapons can keep the Russian forces under withering attack, stalling their offensive momentum and potentially dislodging them from dug-in positions," Wetzel and Barranco wrote in an Atlantic Council analysis last week.

RUSSIA ADDS TROOPS

A senior U.S. defense official said the Russians had added two more combat units, known as battalion tactical groups, in Ukraine over the preceding 24 hours. That brought the total number of units in the country to 78, all of them in the south and the east, up from 65 last week, the official said. That would translate to about 55,000 to 62,000 troops, based on what the Pentagon said at the start of the war was the typical unit strength of 700 to 800 soldiers.

It also has tens of thousands more troops in reserve north of Ukraine who are being resupplied and readied to join the fight, U.S. officials said.

But the underlying weaknesses in Russia's invasion force that have been exposed so far in the conflict have not necessarily gone away, military analysts said. And even with a more deliberate and cautious approach by Russia and its bigger, more powerful army, they said, the outcome in Ukraine remains unclear at best.

But accurately determining Russia's fighting capacity at this stage is difficult.

A European official said Russia also has 10,000 to 20,000 foreign fighters in the Donbas. They are a mix of mercenaries from Russia's private Wagner Group and Russian proxy fighters from Syria and Libya, according to the official.

Some U.S. military specialists said the Russian reinforcements pouring in -- including the Russian mercenaries, conscripts and regular troops pulled from the country's far east and Georgia -- are deficient. They have not trained together and their combat readiness is low, officials said.

Russia's battlefield mistakes have cost Moscow dearly so far. The number of Russian military losses in the war so far remains unknown, although Western intelligence agencies estimate 7,000 to 10,000 killed and 20,000 to 30,000 wounded. Thousands more have been captured or are missing.

Outgunned and outnumbered, Ukraine has also had steep military losses, although the government has declined to offer specific figures even to U.S. officials. U.S. intelligence agencies estimate 5,500 to 11,000 killed and more than 18,000 wounded, but the wide range indicates the uncertainty in the figures.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russian military was throwing everything it has into the battle, with most of its combat-ready forces now concentrated in Ukraine and just across the border in Russia.

"They have driven almost everyone and everything that is capable of fighting us against Ukraine," he said in his nightly video address to the nation.

Despite Russian claims of hitting only military sites, they continue to target residential areas and kill civilians, he said.

"The Russian army in this war is writing itself into world history forever as the most barbaric and inhuman army in the world," Zelenskyy said.

While Ukraine portrayed the attacks on Monday as the start of the long-feared offensive in the east, some observers noted that an escalation has been underway there for some time and questioned whether this was truly the start of a new offensive.

The U.S. official said the offensive in the Donbas has begun in a limited way, mainly in an area southwest of the city of Donetsk and south of Izyum.

Justin Crump, a former British tank commander now with the strategic advisory company Sibylline, said the Ukrainian comments could, in part, be an attempt to persuade allies to send more weapons.

"What they're trying to do by positioning this, I think, is ... focus people's minds and effort by saying, 'Look, the conflict has begun in the Donbas,'" Crump said. "That partly puts pressure on NATO and EU suppliers to say, 'Guys, we're starting to fight now. We need this now.'"

WEAPONS TO UKRAINE

Despite Russian warnings, Ukraine's Western supporters, led by the United States, are now rushing to send longer-range weapons including howitzers, anti-aircraft systems, anti-ship missiles, armed drones and even tanks -- arms that U.S. officials said were designed to thwart the Russian offensive.

The $800 million military aid package to Ukraine that President Joe Biden announced last week for the first time included more sophisticated artillery weaponry as well as 200 armored personnel carriers. In a conference call with allies Tuesday, Biden promised more artillery for Ukraine's forces.

Biden is expected to announce a new weapons package in the coming days that will include additional artillery and ammunition, according to a U.S. official.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also said his country will send heavy artillery to Ukraine. And Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Zelensky that the Netherlands will send more heavy weapons, including armored vehicles.

Western arms have played a key role in enabling the outgunned Ukrainians to hold off the Russians.

Associated Press journalists in Kharkiv said at least four people were killed and three wounded in a Russian attack on a residential area of the city. The attack occurred as residents attempted to maintain a sense of normalcy, with municipal workers planting spring flowers in public areas.

An explosion also rocked Kramatorsk, killing at least one person and wounding three, according to AP journalists at the scene.

In Bashtanka, an unspecified number of people were wounded when Russian forces shelled the hospital, destroying the reception area and the dialysis unit, the head of the regional council, Hanna Zamazeeva, said on Facebook.

Eyewitness accounts and reports from officials have given a broad picture of the extent of the Russian advance. But independent reporting in the parts of the Donbas held by Russian forces and separatists is severely limited, making it difficult to know what is happening in many places on the ground.

Military experts said the Russians' goal is to encircle Ukrainian troops from the north, south and east.

HANGING ON IN MARIUPOL

Key to the campaign is the capture of Mariupol, which would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, seized from Ukraine in 2014. It would also free up Russian troops to move elsewhere in the Donbas.

A few thousand Ukrainian troops, by the Russians' estimate, remained holed up in a Mariupol steel plant, which its designers have said was built to withstand a nuclear attack. These troops represent what was believed to be the last major pocket of resistance in the city.

On Tuesday, Russia issued a new ultimatum to the Ukrainian defenders to surrender, saying those who come out will "keep their lives," and said a cease-fire was being declared in the area so the combatants could leave the plant.

A Ukrainian officer in Mariupol, Maj. Sergiy Volyna, wrote on a Telegram channel that "we are ready to fight to the last drop of blood."

There was no immediate confirmation a cease-fire occurred.

The deputy commander of the Azov regiment, who was among the troops remaining in Mariupol, said the Russian military dropped heavy bombs on the steel plant and hit an "improvised" hospital. "We are pulling people out from under the rubble," Sviatoslav Palamar said on Radio Liberty.

Serhiy Taruta, the former governor of the Donetsk region and a Mariupol native, also reported the bombing of the hospital, where he said 300 people, including wounded troops and civilians with children, were sheltered.

The reports could not be independently confirmed.

Zelenskyy said the Kremlin has not responded to a proposal to exchange Viktor Medvedchuk, the jailed leader of a pro-Russia party, for the Mariupol defenders.

Information for this article was contributed by Adam Schreck, Mstyslav Chernov, Felipe Dana, Danica Kirka, Robert Burns, Aamer Madhani and staff members of The Associated Press and Thomas Gibbons-Neff, Michael Schwirtz and Eric Schmitt of The New York Times.

A police officer checks the body of a woman killed during a Russian bombardment at a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Russia ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland on Tuesday, intensifying assaults on cities and towns along a front hundreds of miles long in what officials on both sides described as a new phase of the war. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



Interior ministry sappers collect explosives in a hole to detonate them near a minefield, after recent battles at the village of Moshchun close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



People board transport to move to Ukrainian city of Dnipro during an evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)



A woman walks next to a damaged building after a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Russia ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland on Tuesday, intensifying assaults on cities and towns along a front hundreds of miles long in what officials on both sides described as a new phase of the war. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



Ukrainian women show their ID inside a church to receive humanitarian aid donated by European Union in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Citizens of Bucha are still without electricity, water and gas after more than 44 days since the Russian invasion began. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



Interior ministry sappers collect explosives in a hole to detonate them near a mine field after recent battles at the village of Moshchun close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



A member of security forces gives first aid to an injured man following a Russian bombing of a factory in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, killing at least one person and injuring three others. Russian forces attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country's eastern industrial heartland in what Ukrainian officials called a "new phase of the war." (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)



A Ukrainian soldier walks past a Russian tank after recent battles at the village of Moshchun close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Taking Mariupol would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, seized from Ukraine from 2014. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)











