Scherzer has the right stuff in Mets’ home debut

NEW YORK -- Max Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and the New York Mets rode their $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night for a doubleheader sweep after they won the first game 5-4.

Scherzer (3-0) was overpowering for 52/3 innings before seeming to hit a wall. His velocity dipped and control wavered over consecutive walks to Mike Yastrzemski and Brandon Belt, and then Darin Ruf ripped an RBI single for San Francisco's first hit.

The 37-year-old Scherzer, slowed late in spring training by a balky right hamstring, finished out the sixth and then tossed a 1-2-3 seventh. Drew Smith allowed the Giants' only other hit in the eighth and Trevor May worked the ninth to earn his first save.

Budding Giants ace Logan Webb (1-1) was uncharacteristically wild and allowed three runs in 32/3 shaky innings.

Francisco Lindor lined a walk-off single in the 10th after a big stretch by Pete Alonso bailed him out in the top of the inning, and New York beat San Francisco.

Lindor's single to center against Jarlín García (1-1) scored automatic runner Brandon Nimmo from third.

A half-inning earlier, Lindor's throw on Thairo Estrada's grounder pulled Alonso off the bag at first base, apparently allowing Brandon Belt to score. Replays showed Alonso just barely held the base with his right foot, and umpires overruled the safe call. That kept Adam Ottavino (1-0) in line for the win.

NATIONALS 6-1, DIAMONDBACKS 1-0 Victor Robles had Washington's first hit, an RBI double off Madison Bumgarner with two outs in the fifth inning, and the Nationals beat Arizona in the opener of a doubleheader. The announced crowd was 9,261, the fewest for a home game without pandemic restrictions since the team moved to Washington from Montreal for the 2005 season. Joan Adon became the first Washington starter to finish six innings in 2022, throwing 61/3 scoreless as the Nationals swept a doubleheader. Adon (1-2), a 23-year-old right-hander making his fourth appearance in the majors, gave up three hits and walked two while striking out five.

BREWERS 5, PIRATES 2 Corbin Burnes struck out 10 and allowed two runs in seven innings as Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh. The Brewers had a season-low three hits but won their third straight. The Pirates had a season-low four hits. Burnes (1-0) gave up four hits and didn't walk anybody.

CARDINALS 5, MARLINS 1 Albert Pujols had two hits and scored twice as St. Louis beat Miami. Adam Wainwright (2-1) threw 52/3 effective innings, allowing 1 run on 5 hits with 6 strikeouts and 2 walks. Tommy Edman tripled, singled and drove in two runs for the Cardinals. Marlins' starter Jesus Luzardo (0-1) allowed 5 runs and 7 hits in 41/3 innings.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 4, TIGERS 2 Gerrit Cole lasted a career-low 12/3 innings, and Clarke Schmidt combined with four relievers to pitch three-hit shutout ball and lead the New York Yankees over the Detroit Tigers. Cole matched his career high of 5 walks and allowed 2 runs and 1 hit, throwing just 37 of 68 pitches for strikes. Starting the third season of a $324 million, nine-year contract, the 31-year-old right-hander has a 6.35 ERA in three starts and has pitched into the sixth inning just once. Detroit's Miguel Cabrera singled off Cole leading off the second, his 2,996th hit. New York's bullpen got 22 outs without allowing a run. Schmidt (1-2) led the way, allowing two hits in 31/3 innings for his first major league win.

RED SOX 2, BLUE JAYS 1 Connor Wong drove in the tiebreaking run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays despite getting held to three hits. Kiké Hernández and Trevor Story had back-to-back doubles in the third for Boston. Zack Collins homered for the Blue Jays off starter Nathan Eovaldi.