FOOTBALL

Rogers Heritage hires head coach

Eric Munoz is looking forward to coming back closer to home.

The Rogers Public Schools Board of Education approved his hiring as the new head football coach at Rogers Heritage on Tuesday evening.

Munoz is a Springdale High graduate, who played for Coach Gus Malzahn and later coached on his staff at the collegiate level. He was a graduate assistant with Malzahn at Arkansas State and spent five seasons with him as an analyst at Auburn.

Munoz said it's a great opportunity to be near family.

"It's a chance to coach in 7A and come back home and be around family because I've got two young boys that I would love to be around their grandparents. It's all about family for me. It was an opportunity I couldn't pass up."

Munoz, 34, replaces Steve Hookfin, who resigned less than a month ago. Hookfin will remain with the school district in a different capacity.

Munoz spent the last two seasons as head football coach at Brookland High School in northeast Arkansas. The Bearcats finished 5-5 and in a three-way tie for fourth in the 5A-East this past season.

-- Paul Boyd

BASKETBALL

UCA signs pair of transfers

University of Central Arkansas Coach Sandra Rushing announced the addition of two transfers to her 2022-23 roster Tuesday afternoon.

Kinley Fisher played her freshman year at Mercer after scoring 1,825 points over four high school seasons at Greenwood. She was the Class 5A MVP when the Lady Bulldogs won the 2020 state title and averaged 20.8 points while shooting 40% on three-pointers during her 2021 senior season. At Mercer, she helped the Bears compile a 23-7 record and reach the NCAA Tournament after winning the Southern Conference title.

Jonesboro's Kayla Mitchell will also come to Conway after spending three seasons at Lamar. With the Golden Hurricane, Mitchell won state titles in 2016 and 2018 and was a Class 6A All-State selection in 2017.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

GOLF

UA junior makes Palmer Cup team

University of Arkansas junior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira was selected Tuesday to play for the International Team at the Arnold Palmer Cup, which will be played July 1-3 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Fernandez de Oliveira, who is from Argentina, is 39th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and is listed as the top-ranked amateur from South America. He won the South America Amateur Championship in January and was runner-up at the Latin American Amateur Championship. He won his first collegiate tournament this season -- defeating Team USA selections Palmer Jackson of Notre Dame in a playoff at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup -- and has five top-10 finishes, including three in the top five.

Fernandez de Oliveira will be the fifth Razorback from the men's program to play in the Palmer Cup. He will be the first player from Argentina to play in the event, and with Florida's Fred Biondi of Brazil, will be the fourth and fifth players (male or female) from South America to make the squad.

ASU 3rd, UALR 8th at Sun Belt

Arkansas State University earned a top-three finish at the Sun Belt Conference championship in Daytona Beach, Fla., led by junior Olivia Schmidt and sophomore Elise Schultz.

Both individuals turned in top-10 performances, with Schmidt again delivering for the Red Wolves. Although all three of her rounds at LPGA International were over par, Schmidt's 6-over 222 put her just two shots behind individual medalist Sarunchana Rattanasin of Georgia Southern, the team champion at 31-over 895.

ASU totaled 36-over 900 for the week, with Schultz posting an 8-over 224 that tied her for seventh among individuals. Casey Sommer finished tied for 18th -- capped by a 1-over par 73 in Tuesday's final round.

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock ended the week tied for eighth with a 52-over 916. Katja Mueller had the best individual showing for the Trojans, finishing tied for 11th at 9-over 225.

UALR sophomore Agatha Alesson also squeezed into the top 20 individuals, shooting an 11-over par 227.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UCA ends ASUN championship 6th

The University of Central Arkansas slid into a crowded middle of the pack at its first ASUN Conference championship at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Ga.

The Bears' 47-over-par 911 was good for sixth place, just 11 shots behind third-place Lipscomb but 43 strokes behind champion North Florida.

All-ASUN honoree Camila Moreno scuffled after an opening-round even-par 72, finishing tied for 23rd at 13 over. Elin Kumlin and Madison Holmes paced UCA with scores of 9-over 225 and 11-over 277 -- good for ties of 13th and 18th places, respectively.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOFTBALL

UCA wins in Memphis

Kristen Whitehouse went 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI on Tuesday to lead the University of Central Arkansas to a 9-0, five-inning victory over the University of Memphis at the Tiger Softball Complex in Memphis.

The Bears (26-15) took control with a six-run second inning, getting a two-run home run from Reagan Sperling and a grand slam from Morgan Nelson. Tremere Harris hit an RBI single in the third inning to make it 7-0. Whitehouse added an RBI single in the fifth and scored later in the inning when Sperling reached on an error.

Jorde Chartand (2-0) held Memphis to 2 hits with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts. Hallie Siems (8-15) took the loss for the Tigers after allowing 4 earned runs on 3 hits with 4 walks, a strikeout and a wild pitch over 1 2/3 innings.

TRACK AND FIELD

SEC honor for Owens

University of Arkansas junior Ayden Owens was named SEC Field Athlete of the Week after winning the decathlon at the Mount San Antonio College Relays last week in Walnut, Calif., and setting a collegiate record with 8,528 points.

Owens broke the collegiate record of 8,484 points set by Georgia's Karel Tilga in 2021, broke the Arkansas record of 8,097 set by Markus Ballengee in 2021, improved his Puerto Rican national record (8,238 from 2021) and qualified for the 2022 World Championships.

-- Bob Holt

Harding athletes claim awards

Harding University senior Cara Mason was named the Great American Conference's women's field athlete of the week on Tuesday, while sophomore Dakarai Bush and senior Austin Parrish earned the conference's men's honors.

Mason won the hammer throw and earned second place in the shot put at the Rhodes College 7-Way Meet. Her distance in the hammer throw -- 164 feet, 9 inches -- set the top mark in the conference this season and she finished second to teammate Cooper Moon in the shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 4 inches.

Bush played a role in four victories at the Rhodes College 7-Way. He won both the 400 meters and the 110-meter hurdles while running the second leg of the 400-meter relay and anchoring the winning 1,600-meter relay team.

Parrish won the pole vault at the Rhodes College 7-Way with a personal-best outdoor jump of 17 feet, 1 inch. The jump earned Parrish an NCAA provisional mark.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services