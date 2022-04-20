Super Quiz: Co___la

1. A band, strip or chain worn around the neck.
2. To say that you are not satisfied with something.
3. A picture made by sticking pieces of different materials together on a surface.
4. Not unusual.
5. To consider carefully and at length; to ponder.
6. Land bordering the sea.
7. The petals of a flower considered as a group or unit.
8. A confidential or secret meeting.
9. A proposition that follows from another that has been proved.
ANSWERS:
1. Collar
2. Complain
3. Collage
4. Commonplace
5. Contemplate
6. Coastland
7. Corolla
8. Conclave
9. Corollary