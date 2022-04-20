Super Quiz: Co___la





1. A band, strip or chain worn around the neck.

2. To say that you are not satisfied with something.

3. A picture made by sticking pieces of different materials together on a surface.

4. Not unusual.

5. To consider carefully and at length; to ponder.

6. Land bordering the sea.

7. The petals of a flower considered as a group or unit.

8. A confidential or secret meeting.

9. A proposition that follows from another that has been proved.

ANSWERS:

1. Collar

2. Complain

3. Collage

4. Commonplace

5. Contemplate

6. Coastland

7. Corolla

8. Conclave

9. Corollary



