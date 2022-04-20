Teen fatally shot in Jonesboro, police say; 15-year-old surrenders in killing

A 15-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a teen the previous night surrendered early Tuesday to Jonesboro police.

Officers who were sent to the 1500 block of French Street about 9:15 p.m. Monday discovered a 17-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound, according to Jonesboro police.

The 17-year-old was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police began a search for a 15-year-old suspect in the shooting. About 2 a.m., the teenager surrendered at the police department, police said.

The victim and suspect in the shooting weren't named by police.