Tennessee lineman agrees to Arkansas

Highly recruited 4-star offensive lineman Luke Brown orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Tuesday. He becomes the first pledge at his position and the Hogs' 11th commitment for the 2023 class.

He visited the Razorbacks with his parents for the team's open practice on Saturday, and that's when he told Coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy that he wanted to be a Hog.

"I chose Arkansas because it felt like home," Brown said. "Coach Pittman is building the program the right and way and we are going to do some special things. The community's support is going to go a long way when we compete for an SEC title in the near future."

Brown, 6-6, 312 pounds, of Paris (Tenn.) Henry County, chose the Hogs over 27 other scholarship offers, including ones from Georgia, Auburn Louisville, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Florida State, Tennessee, Mississippi State and others.

Pittman and Kennedy were elated when he committed, Brown said.

"The room lit up as I said I was coming," Brown said. "The excitement was eminent and we immediately started talking about the future."

Brown said he is thrilled to be coached by Kennedy once he arrives in Fayetteville.

"Coach Kennedy has kept it real since we first spoke and he's the same on the field," Brown said. "He coaches hard but also praises hard at the same time. He's the ideal coach in my opinion."

He also visited the Hogs on March 5 when he was extended his scholarship offer. ESPN rates him the No.18 offensive tackle and No. 219 overall prospect in the nation. Brown is looking to get other prospects to Fayetteville.

"I plan on selling others the way they [Arkansas] sold it to me," he said.

He also excels in the classroom with a 3.94 grade-point average, which ranks 35th out of 330 students in his class. Brown could graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January.

"I'm undecided on early enrolling but I do have the option," Brown said.

Brown is the sixth 4-star prospect to commit to the Hogs for the 2023 class and the seventh 4-star offensive lineman to pledge to Arkansas since Coach Sam Pittman's arrival in Fayetteville in 2019.

Oral commitments are nonbinding.