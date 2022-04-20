Trump to stump for hopeful accused in Nebraska sex case

Former President Donald Trump will travel to Nebraska later this month to campaign with Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, who has been accused of sexually assaulting several women, including a Republican Nebraska state senator.

Eight women accused Herbster of touching them inappropriately, according to a report published last week by the Nebraska Examiner. Although seven of the women spoke on the condition of anonymity, the state senator, Julie Slama, went on the record and said Herbster reached up her skirt and touched her inappropriately during an event in 2019.

According to the Examiner, two of the women are still open to filing a police report against Herbster, while many of them cited fears -- over Herbster's power, possible professional repercussions and the reactions of their family and community -- as reasons they had not previously reported his behavior.





On Tuesday, three more people went on the record with the Examiner to bolster the claims of sexual assault against Herbster. Two were men who said they had either witnessed Herbster groping Slama at the 2019 event or spoken to Slama about it immediately after it happened. A third person, a woman who attended a 2021 campaign event for Herbster, said the candidate grabbed her friend's buttocks when they went to take a picture with him.

Herbster has denied the allegations. A spokeswoman, Ellen Keast, told the Examiner that its first article was "a political hit-piece" and accused the "political establishment" of "smearing and trying to destroy him."

"Charles W. Herbster has a lifetime record of empowering women to lead," Keast said. "Not once has his reputation been attacked in this disgusting manner."

On Monday, Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts told reporters that he believes Slama, and that Herbster should apologize to the women, "seek help" and drop out of the governor's race.

"Herbster is saying that the Republican establishment somehow created a conspiracy that these eight women are somehow behind to accuse him of sexual assault and groping them and so forth," Ricketts said. "And I would say just read the article, because that article is probably one of the most well-researched, corroborated articles I've ever seen on this topic."

When asked whether that logic also applied to Trump, however, Ricketts said Trump being recorded making lewd comments on the "Access Hollywood" tape was a "very different thing." Trump has also been accused of sexual misconduct or assault by several women.

Trump and his camp remained silent last week after sexual assault allegations surfaced against Herbster. Trump endorsed Herbster in October, and Donald Trump Jr., his son, campaigned for him last week.

Herbster is scheduled to face eight opponents in the May 10 Republican primary.