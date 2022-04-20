Turn off the faucet!

Walk around in the front yard, and you might make inch-deep footprints in the lawn.

Walk around the backyard, and you might get your socks muddy and wet.

Walk around the neighborhood, and you'd better stick to the pavement.

We have heard exactly one lawn mower so far this year. A kid left bike tracks around the mailbox the other day, and it appears as though he (and you know it was a he) spun out a few times before his tires caught something besides mud. The dogs don't want outside. The outdoorsy humans in the house want outside.

Hey, up there. We could use some non-rainy days.

About a week's worth, if you don't mind.

Some of us have gardens to plant and lawns to mow.