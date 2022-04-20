Water park preps for summer

Crenshaw Springs Water Park, 9801 Dollarway Road, at White Hall, is preparing for the 2022 summer season which starts May 28 on Memorial Day weekend.

Prior to its 2014 opening, White Hall's Crenshaw Springs Water Park was designed to achieve two goals. One included giving local kids a safe place to play in the water and employment for the older ones.

The idea for the water park was born, along with the land purchase, during Mayor James "Jitters" Morgan's administration but Mayor Noel Foster, who took office in 2010 after Morgan's retirement, oversaw its construction.

"It was a combined effort," said Jeff May, the mayor's assistant who oversees the operation.

These days, the water park has grown. Now it features two large flume slides, a lazy river, a toddler splash pad and slide, a zero-depth entry area, diving boards and a rock-climbing wall, as well as a concession stand.

There's nothing else like it in the immediate area, May said.

In the years leading up the 2020 covid-19 pandemic shutdown, attendance steadily increased to about 25,000 visitors annually. That's an average of about 350 visitors a day, with numbers often reaching 1,000 on the weekend.

Last year, even with the covid-19 Delta variant surging, there were about 1,000 visitors there on opening weekend that traditionally coincides with Memorial Day weekend. By summer's end, attendance reached pre-covid numbers.

The bulk of the attendees were from Jefferson County and across Southeast Arkansas, but visitors are coming from elsewhere too.

"We regularly see people from Little Rock, Benton, Bryant, even from Memphis, Mississippi, and Louisiana," May said.

It wasn't built as a moneymaker but he said, the city believes it has helped with economic growth, especially in the hotel and restaurant sales.

"The water park is the draw but it pulls in other revenues. Those who come from outside White Hall, often 'stop and get gas, go through a drive-thru or eat in one of our restaurants. Those from out-of-state stay in our hotels," May said.

BREAKING EVEN

The water park operates without "any tax dollars" from the city and pulls in more than $300,000 annually.

If needed, they could use money from A&P (advertising and promotion), also known as the hamburger tax, collected from White Hall restaurants and hotels, May said. This tax collected is earmarked to help maintain or improve parks and public places or recreation facilities, or bring events or advertise a city.

But they haven't needed any A&P money. The admission money collected at the gate is used as operating capital, and for employee payroll and repairs and improvements.

It's also going to pay for about four months of operating costs at the White Hall Community Center.

POST COVID

Because of the state mandated shutdown in 2020, May said, "It was bare bones." There were no pool chemicals or food to buy, no payroll and other expenses.

In 2021, the water park numbers came roaring back and last year, they made about $324,000 over the approximately 70 day summer season.

The water park opens part time with the Memorial Day holiday weekend and closes for the season on Labor Day. Between the dismissal of classes and the start of the new school year, the park is open seven days a week.

May has a gut feeling that the 2022 summer season, which officially kicks off May 28, is going to be a good year.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see even larger attendance numbers than in previous years."

A FIRST JOB/HELP WANTED

Teenage employment was one of the two reasons for the water's park construction. Of the money it generates, nearly half, or about $147,000, goes to payroll.

"There are few jobs for kids in this area," May said, but that changed with the water park's opening.

Like Foster and Morgan, May sees the water park employment of young adults as "an investment in the kids' future and education, and many kids who start with us in high school stay with us through their college years."

The water park is now one of White Hall's largest employers and they plan to hire about 60 high school and college students in the next weeks.

It's a great first summer job, with plenty of sunshine, socializing, and free snacks and drinks while learning employment skills like showing up on time, how to fry a corn dog or mop a floor.

That's how Jammie Buffkin, White Hall Parks and Recreation manager, describes the experience for many of the kids who work there through the summer months.

Buffkin said anyone who is interested in applying for a job should do so as soon as possible, and the current positions they need to fill include manning the front gate or operating the concession or lemonade stands.

Kids as young as 14 can apply if they have a work permit from the state. They need about 34 lifeguards, which requires a class and certification, because they need 14 on-duty each shift.

"They must be at least 15," Buffkin said.

Starting non-lifeguard positions pay $11 per hour and starting lifeguard jobs pay $12, and employees work in shifts of three days on and three days off. Already about 23 of last year's employees have notified Buffkin that they plan to return.

For details about youth employment opportunities at Crenshaw Springs, call (870) 247-6964.