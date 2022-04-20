Weevil Stampede starts Thursday

The University of Arkansas at Monticello Rodeo Team will host its 16th annual collegiate rodeo, the Weevil Stampede, at the Drew County Fairgrounds.

The main event Thursday and Friday begins at 7 p.m., while the Saturday finals start at 2 p.m., according to a news release.

Approximately 16 teams from the region will compete in nine events. Each region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association is allowed to produce 10 rodeos a year, and Monticello is one of those sites.

UAM Rodeo Coach Rusty Jones said between 260-270 students will compete for a chance to go the National Championship Rodeo in Casper, Wyo., in early June, which is the biggest stage for these competitors.

Jones said he has several athletes who are still in the running to win the region or place in the top three and make the College National Finals. A good finish would help them get closer to a trip to Casper. Out of Jones's 12 years as coach, he has taken competitors to nationals 10 of those years. He said UAM has had a moderate amount of success there.

Most team members have been involved in rodeo their whole lives, he said. They get to come to school and bring their horses with them. The rodeo team works as an incentive to help them keep their grades up, finish their degrees and enjoy their college experience a little bit more by doing something they are passionate about.

Jones has recruited from all over the country, including Florida, Illinois Louisiana, Mississippi and Indiana, in addition to a good number being from Arkansas.

"If we have their degree option, and provide a coach interested in advancing their skills in the rodeo arena, they are interested in coming to UAM," Jones said.

There are 13 members on this year's team.

"These college athletes are not riding on lower-grade livestock. Our stock contractor, Universal Pro Rodeo, is the same Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association stock you see on any given weekend," he said.

"These cowboys are getting on the same bulls if they were going to a professional rodeo next weekend. They are professional-caliber livestock here in Monticello at a college rodeo instead of pro rodeo in another town," he said.

There will be nine events at the Weevil Stampede. Team roping is open to men and women. Women compete in four events; men will have six. Events for men include saddle bronc, bareback, bull riding, steer wrestling, calf roping and team roping. Women's events include barrel racing, goat tying, breakaway roping and team roping as well.

"I have a great group of athletes that I enjoy being around. They are going to work hard and going to try and put on a rodeo that we can be proud of, the town can be proud, and the university can be proud," Jones said.

The top 10 from Thursday and Friday will move to the finals Saturday.

"We're glad that we can bring these people to town and support the people who sponsor us all year. We couldn't do this without our local sponsors that help us host this rodeo and without the support from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. We are happy for the opportunity showcase our athletes," he said.

Admission to the rodeo is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, free for children 5 and under and $5 with a UAM ID. For details, call (870) 460-1052.

Major sponsors are Commercial Bank and Trust, Union Bank, Monticello Ambulance Services, C & L Electric Co-op, Chris Bryan State Farm, Farm Bureau, Barnett Row Services Inc. and Southeast EMS.

