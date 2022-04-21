Area sports roundup

PREP BASEBALL

Fayetteville 9, Springdale 5

Jaison DeLamar hit a pair of home runs and drove in five runs, while Zach Freeman added another as Fayetteville earned a split of its 6A-West Conference series with Springdale with a win at Bulldog Field.

Both players hit home runs during a six-run second inning as Fayetteville (10-13, 4-6) erased an early 2-1 deficit. After Landon Schafer tied the game with a sacrifice fly, Freeman broke the tie with his three-run shot and gave the Purple'Dogs a 5-2 lead, then DeLamar followed a Jake Pannell double with his first home run and made it a 7-2 game.

DeLamar, who also singled to drive in his team's first run, added another two-run blast in the fourth and gave Fayetteville a 9-2 cushion.

Caleb Horsey had two of Springdale's four hits and drove in three runs for the Red'Dogs (12-8, 3-7).

LR Central 2,

Fort Smith Northside 1

Central scored its runs in the first inning and made the lead stand as the Tigers defeated Northside in 6A-Central action at Fort Smith.

The Grizzlies (9-13, 3-4) scored their run in the bottom of the sixth as Eli Caldarera was hit by a pitch and later scored on a single by Jayden Darnell.

Northside was held to just four hits, two of them by Drew Giacinti.

Mountain Home 9-5, Greenwood 4-2

Mountain Home scored six times in the third inning and went on to defeat Greenwood to start a 5A-West Conference doubleheader at Mountain Home.

Greenwood led 3-0 after scoring a run on an error in the first inning and adding RBI singles by Braden Skaggs and Dawson Holt in the second. Mountain Home then scored a run in the bottom of the second before the third-inning outburst gave the Bombers a 7-3 lead.

Mountain Home then took the second game by scoring three runs in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie. Greenwood (8-14) scored its runs off an error in the first inning, then Aiden Kennon added the second run in the second when he raced home on a passed ball after starting the inning with a single.

Farmington 22, Prairie Grove 4

Farmington scored runs in every inning, including an 11-run outburst in the second, as the Cardinals bombarded Prairie Grove in 4A-1 Conference action at Prairie Grove.

The Cardinals (14-7-1, 6-1) banged out 19 hits, as Lawson DeVault and Caden Elsik led the way with three hits and three RBIs apiece. Chase Brown didn't have a hit, but drove in three runs with a pair of sacrifice flies and a first-inning groundout.

Farmington scored three runs in the first inning before its outburst in the second made it a 14-0 game. The Cardinals added five more in the third and three in the fourth, while Prairie Grove did all its scoring in the fifth.

Case Enderlin had two hits and two RBIs, while Luke Elsik had two hits and drove in a run for Farmington, which hosts Huntsville in a game to determine the regular-season conference champion Friday.

Huntsville 8,

Gravette 2

Huntsville used a seven-run third inning to retain its share of first place in the 4A-1 Conference as the Eagles took a win at home over Gravette.

Gunnar Woolard's two-run triple had given Gravette a 2-1 lead before the Eagles (20-4, 6-1) took control in the third. Luke Eaton's bases-clearing double put Huntsville in front, while Mason Davidson added an RBI single and Tucker Bradley added a two-run single to cap the outburst.

PREP SOCCER

GIRLS

Bentonville West 8, Springdale 0

Whitney Carrigan, Josey Sembrot, and Cierra Flynn each scored two goals for West in its win over Springdale.

Tianna Jones and Kate Carter also contributed goals while Carrington added two assists in addition to her two goals.

Rogers 2,

Fayetteville 2

Rogers and Fayetteville fought to a 2-2 draw to earn a point in the league standings for each team.

Grance Nowlin scored on an assist from Grace Stahr for Rogers and Caroline Bertalotto scored on an assist from Carson Wasemiller for Fayetteville.

Lauren Magree scored on a penalty kick for Fayetteville and Hannah Hatfield scored on a penalty kick for Rogers.

Bentonville 5,

Fort Smith Southside 0

Bentonville received goals from five different players in its win over Fort Smith Southside.

Abbi Armstrong, Devyn O'Daniel, Kayla Hurley, Allison Fernstrom, and Ally Davis each scored for the Lady Tigers. Armstrong also contributed two assists.

BOYS

Farmington 4, Prairie Grove 1

Jorge Cervantes had a goal and two assists to lead Farmington past Prairie Grove.

Caleb Blakely, Ettore Bocchi, and Mateo Carbonel also scored goals for the Cardinals.

PREP SOFTBALL

Greenwood 6-2,

Mountain Home 0-1

The Lady Bulldogs swept a 5A-West Conference doubleheader on Tuesday, winning the opener 6-0, then completing the sweep with a 2-1 win in the nightcap.

In the opener Tori Howard allowed just 2 hits and struck out 10 to earn the complete-game win.

At the dish, Howard was 3-for-4 with a double. Brianna Taylor was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and Piper Pitts was 2-for-2.

In the second game Haley McAdams was also impressive, allowing just one hit.

Taylor was 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

Farmington 8, Pea Ridge 4

Grace Boatright and Isabella Hulsey each belted home run to power the Lady Cardinals to a 4A-1 win Tuesday.

Remi Adams was 3-for-4, and Justine Davidson and Kamryn Uher also had multiple hits.

Uher earned the win in the circle.

Dallice White, Rebekah Konkler and Hailee Willey had 2 hits each for the Lady Blackhawks.

Booneville 8, Gentry 5

A 7-run second inning carried the Lady Bearcats to a nonconference win.

Joleigh Tate homered and drove in 3 runs for Booneville and Brooke Turner was 2-for-4.

Kyleigh Wheaton was 3-for-4 with all three hits doubles for Gentry.

Lincoln 16, Huntsville 1

Brinkley Moreton hit a pair of homers and drove in 4 runs to lead the Lady Wolves to a nonconerence win Tuesday.

Lincoln, which has allowed just 1 runs in its last 5 games, jumped on Huntsville early and never let off the gas.

Kristen Rhine was 4-for-4 with 3 RBIs, and Saylor Stidham, Amber Bryant, Lily Riherd and Alex Torres all had multiple hits for Lincoln.

Moreton earned the win in the circle, allowing 3 hits with 11 strikeouts.

On Monday the Lady Wolves swept Bergman in 3A-1 action, winning by scores of 20-0 and 21-0.

In the opener Moreton homered and drove in 4 runs, and Addie Pershall was 2-for-4 with a triple, double and 4 RBIs.

In the other game, Bryant was 2-for-2 with a triple, double and 4 RBIs, and Rhine was 2-for-3 with a double and 4 RBIs.

Hackett 10-12, Charleston 0-1

The Lady Hornets steamrolled Charleston in 3A-4 action to claim a sweep.

Hackett won the opener 10-0, then completed the sweep with a 12-1 win in the nightcap.

In the first game, Mackenzie Freeman allowed just 3 hits, and also drove in 4 runs by going 2-for-3 with a double. Kyleigh Hill was 2-for-3 and Lilly Oxford was also 2-for-3.

In the second game, Freeman again dominated the circle with 17 strikeouts.

Olivia Bouse belted a 2-run double for the Lady Hornets.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette