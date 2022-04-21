Arkansas PBS to show high school ‘Quiz Bowl 2022’ finals Saturday

Arkansas PBS will televise the "Arkansas Quiz Bowl 2022" conference championship competitions beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The annual event will also be livestreamed at myarpbs.org/watchlive and available for later viewing on YouTube: bit.ly/2022quizbowl.

"Arkansas Quiz Bowl 2022" will be broadcast in two parts: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. A total of 14 teams in seven conferences will compete in the state finals for scholarship money.

The first round begins at 9 a.m. Each match will last about one hour.

The matches will occur in this order of appearance:

• 2A – Haas Hall Academy in Bentonville vs. Life Way Christian (Centerton).

• 7A –Fort Smith Southside High vs. Rogers High.

• 4A – Subiaco Academy vs. Berryville High.

• 5A – Valley View High vs. Batesville High.

Matches will resume at 1:30 p.m. in this order of appearance:

• 3A – Mountain View High vs. Centerpoint High.

• 6A – Benton High vs. Russellville High.

• 1A – Haas Hall Academy in Rogers vs. Norfork High.

Arkansas PBS has showcased "Quiz Bowl" since 1985.

Team members from each school display their knowledge in literature, math, science, history, art, music and economics by responding first and accurately to questions posed by the Quiz Master. In addition to scholarships, teams from across the state compete for the chance to represent Arkansas in national tournaments.

The Arkansas Governor's Quiz Bowl Association holds regional tournaments around the state during March. Teams are assigned to a site, and a random drawing places the teams on the pairing schedule. A percentage of teams in the tournament advance to the state tournament. The top two teams from each classification advance to the State Conference Finals.