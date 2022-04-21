Arkansas State Athletic Director Tom Bowen resigns after just 13 months

A little more than a year after coming to Jonesboro, Tom Bowen is out as Arkansas State’s athletic director.

Bowen announced his immediate resignation in a press release Thursday morning, citing health reasons. It’s the second major departure in recent weeks at ASU with Chancellor Kelly Damphousse set to take the same position at Texas State this summer.

“This morning I met with our coaches and senior administrators to let them know that due to health issues that require my immediate attention, I needed to step away from my role as [Vice Chancellor] for Intercollegiate Athletics,” Bowen wrote, noting that he intends on remaining in Jonesboro. “This decision wasn’t easy, but one that is in the best interests for me personally and my family.”

Bowen was hired March 10, 2021 after serving as athletic director at Memphis from 2012-19. Prior to that, he had held the same role at San Jose State, and the Denver native had previously worked in athletic departments at St. Mary’s College and the University of California, Berkeley.

“Tom Bowen arrived on campus in March of 2021, and quickly helped us navigate through the changing landscape of intercollege athletics – in particular, issues related to name, image and likeness, the transfer portal, and conference realignment,” Damphousse said in the same ASU statement. “I learned a lot from Tom, and will always be grateful to him for the time and energy he put into our athletics program.”

Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator Amy Holt will serve as athletic director in the interim while ASU System President Chuck Welch leads the search for Bowen’s replacement.

This is a developing story. Look for full coverage in Friday’s edition of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.