Police beat: Arrest made in LR fire, burglary case

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Little Rock police on Monday arrested a man accused of setting a fire inside a business he reportedly broke into, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Curtis Tesch, 41, of Little Rock shortly after 10 a.m. Monday inside of the burnt Meyer Supply building at 900 S. Arch St.

Police said Tesch used a brick to break into the building and set a fire that caused damage estimated at $100,000.

Tesch is charged with three felonies -- arson, commerical burglary and criminal mischief.

Print Headline: Arrest made in LR fire, burglary case

