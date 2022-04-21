Ashdown woman, 21, killed in wreck

One person was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night near the Oklahoma state line in Polk County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Jessica Mann, 21, of Ashdown was killed about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday on Polk County Road 26 near Hatfield when the 2004 GMC Envoy she was driving left the roadway twice, crashing into a tree.

Mann was pronounced dead by a Polk County deputy coroner, while a passenger in the vehicle, Andy Arce, 27, of De Queen, was injured and taken to Mena Regional Medical Center for treatment.

A trooper investigating the scene judged that the weather was clear and the road was dry, the report states.