Benefits With Friends: Sunshine School saddles up for gala

Sunshine Gala

Who: Sunshine School and Development Center

What: Dinner, drinks, dancing and live and silent auctions

When: 6 p.m. April 30

Where: Heroncrest in Springdale

Tickets: $200 and sponsorships are available

Attire: “Country chic”

Information: (479) 636-3190 or nwasunshineschool.org

The Sunshine School and Development Center in Bentonville is saddling up for its annual Sunshine Gala set for April 30. The "country chic" benefit will be held at Heroncrest in Springdale and feature dinner, drinks, dancing and live and silent auctions.

The Sunshine School, founded in 1958, offers a therapeutic preschool for children ages 18 months to 5 years who have developmental delays or disabilities. The center also serves school-age children with outpatient therapies and provides community support for adults with disabilities in Benton and Washington counties. Offerings include independent supported living, case management and autism waiver.

The school implemented the Arkansas Autism Waiver Program in 2013 to provide early intervention for children diagnosed with autism from ages 2 to 7 and added Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) to its offerings in May 2021.

Leaders of the nonprofit organization recently announced they have "re-energized our mission, vision and values statements to be clear motivators for new growth and advancement, while shining a bright light on our People First focus," according to a news release.

The new mission, "shattering limitations to enable people touched by disability, serving their unique journey through advocacy, therapy, and education," will be guided by a "strategic plan which supports our mission / vision / values and will guide our efforts over the next 18 months to grow services and outreach by achieving defined goals with measurable success."

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com