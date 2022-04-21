Blocker, other Arkansas targets move in ESPN rankings

Arkansas point guard target Layden Blocker jumped 17 spots in the latest 2023 ESPN rankings released on Thursday.

Blocker, 6-3, 180 pounds, was a key contributor for Sunrise Academy in Kansas this season as the third-leading scorer for the 25-2 Buffalos, who finished No. 5 nationally in USA TODAY Sports’ final Super 25 rankings.

He averaged 9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 53% from the field and 42.6% from three-point range. Blocker had a 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

He was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Underclassman Team as a freshman and sophomore at Little Rock Christian.

Blocker moved from the No. 45 prospect overall recruit and No. 13 point guard in the nation to No. 28 nationally and No. 7 at his position.

“He showed he can handle the point,” ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi said. “He showed he can be a catalyst in the game, whether it’s pressuring the ball or rushing the ball in transition. He has great speed and he looks to find others, but yet he’s still in attack mode. He plays with great confidence and now the next step for him is can he be the guy that still hands out assists and scores points to find the balance at the point?

“He’s one of the top point guards in the class. It seems to be a class that’s looking stronger at the point guard position. It think he’s been well groomed at Sunrise and I think he’s ready for a big spring and summer circuit and then the onus will really be on him next season. Whoever lands Layden Blocker will have to be committed to running in the transition game, because he’s not going to walk the ball up the floor."

Other notable 2023 prospects with Arkansas offers:

• 5-star point guard D.J. Wagner, 6-2, 175, of Camden, N.J., remained the No. 1 overall recruit in the nation and No. 1 at his position.

• 5-star Ron Holland, 6-8, 200, of Duncanville, Texas, did not see his rankings change. He comes in at the No. 4 overall prospect and No. 2 power forward nationally.

• 5-star Omaha Biliew, 6-8, 210, of Link Academy in Branson, Mo., is the No. 9 overall prospect in the nation and No. 5 power forward. His previous rankings were No. 8 overall and No. 4 at his position.

• 5-star Baye Fall, 6-11, 217, of Denver Academy, saw his status change from the No. 12 overall recruit to No. 16. He is still the No. 1 center nationally.

• JaKobe Walter, 6-5, 185, of McKinney, Texas, was elevated to a 5-star and moved up four spots to the No. 17 overall recruit. He stayed put as the No. 6 small forward.

• Chris Johnson, 6-4, 175, of Fort Bend (Texas) Elkins, remained a 4-star and moved up three spots to No. 25 nationally. He improved one spot to the No. 7 shooting guard.

• Zayden High, 6-9, 225, of Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley, remained a 4-star prospect, is the No. 37 overall recruit and the No. 7 power forward.

• 4-star Assane Diop, 6-8, 200, of Denver Prep, remained the No. 47 overall prospect and dropped one spot to the No. 8 power forward

• 4-star Wesley Yates, 6-5, 210 of Beaumont, Texas, moved up three spots to the No. 48 overall recruit nationally and improved one spot to the No. 12 shooting guard.

• Taylor Bol Bowen, 6-8, 195, of Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster, stayed a 4-star recruit and dropped 14 spots to No. 50 overall. He is the No. 9 power forward after previously being No. 6.

• Center Brandon Garrison, 6-9, 210, of Del City, Okla., stayed a 4-star prospect and saw his ranking as a center move from No. 8 to No. 6 nationally.

In-state 2024 prospects with Arkansas offers:

• Annor Boateng, 6-5, 201, of Little Rock Central, is the No. 45 overall recruit and No. 14 small forward.

• Dallas Thomas, 6-7, 185, of Little Rock Parkview, is ranked the No. 41 prospect nationally and No. 13 small forward.