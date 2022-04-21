Bloodied Mariupol hit again





KYIV, Ukraine -- As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the number of people fleeing the country topped 5 million, the Kremlin said it submitted a draft of its demands for ending the war, beleagured Mariupol was bombarded again and the West raced to supply Ukraine with heavier weapons to counter the Russians' new drive to seize the industrial east.

With global tensions running high, Russia reported the first successful test launch of a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, the Sarmat. President Vladimir Putin boasted it can overcome any missile defense system and make those who threaten Russia "think twice," and the head of the Russian state aerospace agency called the launch out of northern Russia "a present to NATO."

The Pentagon described the test as "routine" and said it wasn't considered a threat.

On the battlefield, Ukraine said Moscow continued to mount assaults across the east, probing for weak points in Ukrainian defensive lines. Russia said it launched hundreds of missile and air attacks on targets that included concentrations of troops and vehicles.

The Kremlin's stated goal is the capture of the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking eastern region that is home to coal mines, metal plants and heavy-equipment factories. Detaching it would give Putin a victory two months into the war, after the botched attempt to storm the capital, Kyiv.

The Luhansk governor said Russian forces now control 80% of his region, which is one of two that make up the Donbas. Before Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the Kyiv government controlled 60% of the Luhansk region.

Gov. Serhiy Haidai said the Russians, after seizing the small city of Kreminna, are now threatening the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna. He urged all residents to evacuate immediately.

"The occupiers control only parts of these cities, unable to break through to the centers," Haidai said on the messaging app Telegram.

Analysts say the offensive in the east could devolve into a war of attrition as Russia runs up against Ukraine's most experienced, battle-hardened troops, who have fought pro-Moscow separatists in the Donbas for eight years.

Russia said it presented Ukraine with a draft document outlining its demands for ending the conflict -- days after Putin said the talks were at a "dead end."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "the ball is in their court, we're waiting for a response." He gave no details on the draft, and it was not clear when it was sent or if it offered anything new to the Ukrainians, who presented their own demands last month.

Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy said he had not seen or heard of the proposal, though one of his top advisers said the Ukrainian side was reviewing it.

Moscow has long demanded Ukraine drop any bid to join NATO. Ukraine has said it would agree to that in return for security guarantees from a number of other countries. Other sources of tension include the status of both the Crimean Peninsula, seized by Moscow in 2014, and eastern Ukraine, where the separatists have declared independent republics recognized by Russia.

In Mariupol, Ukraine said the Russians dropped heavy bombs to flatten what was left of the Azvostal steel plant, believed to be the city's last pocket of resistance.

Several thousand Ukrainian troops, by the Russians' estimate, remained in the plant and its labyrinth of tunnels and bunkers spread out across about 4 square miles. Zelenskyy said about 1,000 civilians were also trapped there.

A Ukrainian posted a video plea on Facebook urging world leaders to help evacuate people from the plant, saying, "We have more than 500 wounded soldiers and hundreds of civilians with us, including women and children."

The officer, who identified himself as Serhiy Volynskyy of the 36th Marine Brigade, said: "This may be our last appeal. We may have only a few days or hours left." The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified.

The Russian side issued a new ultimatum to the defenders to surrender, but the Ukrainians have ignored all previous demands.

All told, more than 100,000 people were believed trapped with little if any food, water, medicine or heat in Mariupol, which had a pre-war population of over 400,000.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the latest effort to open a safe corridor for women, children and the elderly to escape failed because the Russians did not observe a cease-fire. Many previous such agreements have fallen apart because of continued fighting.

A Zelenskyy adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, said on Twitter that he and other Ukrainian negotiators were ready to hold talks without any conditions to save the lives of trapped Mariupol defenders and civilians. There was no immediate response from Russia.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned of horrors yet to be revealed in Mariupol, given the death and destruction left behind in Bucha, near Kyiv, after the Russians retreated.

"We can only anticipate that when this tide also recedes from Mariupol, we're going to see far worse, if that's possible to imagine," he said.

Mariupol's fall would deprive Ukraine of a vital port, complete a land bridge between Russia and the Crimean Peninsula, and free up Russian troops to move elsewhere in the Donbas.

As Russia continued to funnel troops and equipment into the Donbas, Western nations rushed to boost the flow of military supplies to Kyiv for this new phase of the war, which is likely to involve trench warfare, long-range artillery attacks and tank battles across relatively open terrain.

HEAVY GUNS

Western nations say they are dispatching more heavy weaponry and aircraft to Ukraine as part of an effort to strengthen the country's military.

The Pentagon said this week that Ukraine had recently received "additional aircraft and aircraft parts" after President Joe Biden approved an $800 million aid package dramatically expanding the scope of weapons Washington has sent to Kyiv. The package included 155mm howitzers -- a serious upgrade in long-range artillery to match Russian systems -- 40,000 artillery rounds and 11 Soviet-designed Mi-17 helicopters.

The helicopters use a similar operating system as the Mi-8 gunships that Kyiv has used for decades, said Alexey Muraviev, a national security expert at Australia's Curtin University. But Ukraine's resistance to the Russian invasion so far, as well as Moscow's pivot to the Donbas region in the east, has changed the calculus in Western countries that were initially reluctant to supply weaponry on which Ukrainian forces had not been trained, experts say.

"The war has changed because now the Russians have prioritized the Donbas area, and that's a whole different level of fighting, a whole different type of fighting," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Tuesday.

Kirby declined to specify what kind of aircraft was sent to Ukraine, noting only that its forces now have "more operable fighter aircraft than they had two weeks ago." Ukraine's air force said Wednesday on Twitter that it "did not receive new aircraft" from Western partners.

"With the assistance of the US Government ... [we] received spare parts and components for the restoration and repair of the fleet of aircraft in the Armed Forces," the air force said.

Britain this month also pledged a defense support package worth some $130 million that includes more antitank missiles, air defense systems and nonlethal equipment. Norway announced Wednesday that it had donated 100 Mistral short-range air defense missiles on top of the light anti-armor weapons it provided late last month.

"There's a realization that [the war] could go on for a lot longer," Amael Kotlarski, a senior analyst at open-source defense intelligence agency Janes. "If it goes on for longer, then potentially that gives other countries more room to maneuver when it comes to shipping more complex weapons systems and getting Ukraine trained on them."

The Pentagon sent four more flights carrying weapons for Ukraine, including howitzers, and has launched training in a different country in the region for Ukrainian forces on how to use them, a senior U.S. defense official said Wednesday.

Western leaders have insisted that they are sending equipment that is readily usable. But while some of the weapons and materiel are advanced, much of it also remains less sophisticated than the weapons in Russia's arsenal.

Most of the weapons donated by the West "would not give the Ukrainian military the technological edge of the Russian military, but they will allow it to make up, at least temporarily, for the shortage of military supplies," said Muraviev.

Norway, for example, is phasing out the Mistrals from service, "but it is still a modern and effective weapon that will be of great benefit to Ukraine," Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said in a statement.

"It's a good way of sending aid that isn't critical to your own defense needs," Kotlarski said.

But Ukraine will probably require arms deliveries well into the future if it is to keep Russia at bay. And Western nations, especially in Europe, will need to balance between aiding Ukraine and maintaining their own defenses.

"There's a question of how sustainable this is from a Western point of view, in the sense of how deep countries are willing to dig into their stocks and potentially compromise their own defense capabilities," Kotlarski said.

The pool of munitions "isn't huge" in Europe, he added, and it could take years to replenish existing stockpiles.

"The continuation of delivery of munitions, especially antitank weapons [and] short-range air defense, is basically what's keeping Ukraine in the fight," he said.

HELP FROM GERMANY

Germany will provide Ukraine with ammunition and training for heavy artillery as Chancellor Olaf Scholz comes under pressure to give more support to the effort to fend off Russian forces.

The training and ammunition are for the PzH 2000, a self-propelled, rapid-fire artillery system, which the Netherlands is sending to Ukraine, according to a senior government official. The training could be provided in Poland or Germany, but not in Ukraine because of ongoing attacks from Russia, said the official.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who has led calls for heavy weaponry for Ukraine, confirmed Wednesday during that Germany will help with artillery training and maintenance, but declined to provide further details.

Scholz has come under intense pressure, including from members of his own ruling coalition, to increase military support to Ukraine by sending heavy weapons such as tanks.

He told reporters after a video call with Group of Seven and other NATO allies on Tuesday that Germany has enlisted the country's defense contractors to help boost deliveries of weapons to Ukraine after mostly exhausting available stocks from its own armed forces. He also said it's important to deliver weapons that are immediately available and effective for Ukraine's defense, comments echoed Wednesday by Baerbock.

Germany has made $1.1 billion available so that Ukraine can buy what she called "more complex systems that can have a long-term impact." These would include "systems that Ukraine urgently needs, especially in the east to protect against Russian artillery fire," she said after talks with her Latvian counterpart.

She pushed back against suggestions that Germany has been slow to meet Ukraine's weapons demands.

"Germany delivered stinger anti-tank systems and a great deal more without ever talking extensively about it in public so that these deliveries could happen quickly and securely," she said.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner told Bloomberg TV that Germany was "open" to delivering further weapons but only if it's done jointly with its allies, its ability to defend NATO territory isn't affected and Germany doesn't become directly involved in the conflict with Russia.

The senior government official said that instead of offering heavy equipment directly, Germany will provide tanks and armored vehicles to Eastern European countries that are willing to send Soviet-style equipment to Ukraine, which soldiers there are already familiar with. It's still under negotiation which NATO allies in Eastern Europe will supply Ukraine, the official said.

Baerbock said the government has approved plans to supply armored vehicles to Ukraine but has nothing in stock to send straight away. She confirmed that Germany will support allies that send older weapons by replacing that equipment.

"This is my understanding of foreign policy," she said. "Not to make swift promises that you may not be able to keep but to be honest about what you are able to do in the moment and creative about how you can support others."

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics was also asked about the perception that Germany isn't working hard enough to help Ukraine, and said he considered Berlin "a trusted partner."

"I want to underscore that all member states of NATO and the EU, including Latvia and Germany, have done the maximum to provide what they have available," he said. "Germany is a trusted friend and ally. We're doing a lot, but we must do more."

Information for this article was contributed by Adam Shreck, Mstyslav Chernov, Felipe Dana, Yesica Fisch, Robert Burns, Aamer Madhani and staff members of The Associated Press; Amy Cheng, Rachel Pannett, Karen DeYoung, Karoun Demirjian, Dan Lamothe and Claire Parker of The Washington Post; and Michael Nienaber of Bloomberg News.

A Ukrainian soldier stands during the funeral of his father, who died due to the lack of medical care because of the Russian occupation, in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



People pay their respect during the funeral ceremony for Ukrainian serviceman Volodymyr Karas, who died during the fighting with Russian troops at Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Council President, Charles Michel attend a news conference after their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Ukrainian soldiers walk on a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



People pay their respect during the funeral ceremony for Ukrainian serviceman Volodymyr Karas, who died during the fighting with Russian troops at Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Alexandra Kusminova pets her cat, named Mouse, as she sits on a bed settled in a restaurant that was transformed into a shelter for those who are fleeing the war from the eastern region of the country in Dnipro, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. "We pray every day for everything to be fine, so many people and children have died. For what? Why this war? ", asks the 61-year-old woman, who left her home with her daughter and granddaughter, fleeing the Russian attacks in Avdiivka. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe's biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



In this image provided by the European Council, European Council President Charles Michel, center, looks at destroyed vehicles as he is given a tour of the region of Borodyanka, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (Dario Pignatelli/European Council via AP)



The bodies of four people who died during the Russian occupation await burial during funerals in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



Displaced people have lunch cooked by volunteers, at a restaurant that was transformed into a shelter for those who are fleeing the war from eastern region of the country, in Dnipro, Ukraine, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe's biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)







Anna Vares surveys the damage to her kitchen Wednesday in Horenka, a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine. (The New York Times/David Guttenfelder)











