Cabrera gets No. 2,999 in Tigers’ loss to Yankees

DETROIT -- Miguel Cabrera had three hits to move one shy of 3,000 in the Detroit Tigers' 5-3 loss to the New York Yankees on Wednesday night at chilly Comerica Park.

Cabrera beat out an infield hit in the second inning and singled up the middle in the fourth against Luis Severino, then grounded a single through the shortstop hole in the sixth off Chad Green (1-1).

The crowd, announced at 17,268, rose to its feet as soon as the Yankees made the third out of the eighth. With the fans falling eerily silent every time Clay Holmes went into his windup, Cabrera struck out on a 1-2 sinker.

Cabrera, now 39, is an 11-time All-Star. four-time batting champion, two-time MVP and Triple Crown winner.

Green (1-1) allowed Harold Castro's two-run double in the sixth that tied the score 3-3, but Josh Donaldson walked against Drew Hutchison (0-1) leading off the seventh, and pinch-runner Tim Locastro reached third when Gleyber Torres sarcificed and Hutchison threw the ball wildly past second for an error. Isiah Kiner-Falefa lined the next pitch to center for a 4-3 lead.

DJ LeMahieu hit into a run-scoring forceout in the eighth as Anthony Rizzo beat first baseman Spencer Torkelson's throw home, and Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth for his third save.

Rizzo hit his fourth homer, doubled, drove in two runs and stole a base.

GUARDIANS 11-2, WHITE SOX 1-1 Jose Ramirez hit his second grand slam of the season in the opener, then had an RBI double in the nightcap as Cleveland swept a doubleheader from Chicago. Ramirez and Oscar Mercado had RBI doubles off White Sox starter Jimmy Lambert (0-2) in the second game. In the opener, Ramirez hit his grand slam during a nine-run second inning.

ORIOLES 1, ATHLETICS 0 Jordan Lyles struck out 6 and walked 1 over 5 scoreless innings, allowing 5 hits for his first victory with Baltimore. Ryan McKenna scored Baltimore's only run on a fielding error by Oakland shortstop Elvis Andrus in the fifth inning.

ANGELS 6, ASTROS 0 Two-way star Shohei Ohtani pitched perfect ball into the sixth inning, tied a career-best with 12 strikeouts and also had two hits and two RBI to lead Los Angeles over Houston. Ohtani (1-2) didn't allow a baserunner until Jason Castro lined a single to center field with one out in the sixth,

BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 1 Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in a five-run second inning as Toronto beat Boston. José Berríos (1-0) won for the first time in three starts this season, allowing 1 run and 8 hits in 6 innings with 6 strikeouts and 1 walk.

ROYALS 2, TWINS 0 Pitcher Daniel Lynch pitched five scoreless innings and allowed four hits, one walk and hit one batter as Kansas City beat Minnesota. He also struck out two. Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi (1 for 3) had the game's only RBI, while Whit Merrifield (1 for 4) doubled and scored a run. Former Arkansas Razorback Andrew Benintendi (1 for 3) also had a hit and a run scored.

MARINERS 4, RANGERS 2 With Manager Scott Servais out because of covid-19, Seattle jumped out to a 4-0 lead -- thanks to a three-run fifth inning -- then had to hold on as Texas scored two runs in the top of the ninth.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 5, BRAVES 1 Tony Gonsolin tossed six shutout innings, Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the first and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves to take two of three from the defending World Series champions.

PADRES 6, REDS 0 Left fielder Jurickson Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer as Cincinnati lost its ninth straight for its longest skid in five years. Profar's homer in the fourth inning gave rookie MacKenzie Gore (1-0) all the backing he needed for his first big league win, in his second start.

PHILLIES 9, ROCKIES 6 Johan Camargo had four hits, including a three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning as Philadelphia stopped a three-game losing streak. Kyle Schwarber added a rare homer into the right field third deck at Coors Field, and Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm also went deep.

CARDINALS 2, MARLINS 0 Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run in the top of ninth inning to give St. Louis its ninth straight win over Miami.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2 Brandon Woodruff (2-1) allowed one hit in six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, Rowdy Tellez homered for the second consecutive day and Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep and extended its winning steak to four.

DIAMONDBACKS 11, NATIONALS 2 Seth Beer's three hits and three RBI propelled Arizona Diamondbacks to a victory over Washington.

GIANTS 5, METS 2 San Francisco's Brandon Belt homered on his birthday, newcomer Carlos Rodón limited New York to 3 hits and 2 walks on 95 pitches and the Giants beat the Mets.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 8, CUBS 2 Francisco Mejia homered and drove in three runs as Tampa Bay beat Chicago in a game called after 5 1/2 innings due to rain.





