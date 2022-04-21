City gets latest on projects

The Public Works Committee, chaired by council member Ivan Whitfield, met Wednesday morning with commission and department heads.

Clean and Beautiful Commission director Kelly Kennedy reported that the commission had been awarded three grants for a total of $42,000 through Keep America Beautiful. The grant money is earmarked for tree planting and cigarette prevention installations around town.

Kennedy, who applied for seven grants total, said she is still waiting to hear the results for the renovation grant of up to $50,000 that will be used at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

"It is a high probability that we will get that grant," she said. "We're crossing our fingers on that."

A report was given on the Carl A. Redus Aquatics Center. The center will be hosting several free swim courses this summer for youth with plans to host free swim lessons for adults.

Pine Bluff Street Department Manager Tom Bennett submitted for review and approval some budget adjustments for technology services, equipment and supplies, repair and maintenance building and traffic control signs for a total of $202,619.64.

"We are carrying over a total of $762,990.55," he said. "We would like to subtract that $202,619.64 from that, which will enable the Street Department to perform their duties in a more efficient manner."

Parks and Recreation director Samuel Glover gave a lengthy update and began with the Splash Park renovation project that will cost approximately $53,000. Glover said he is ready to contract the work. The park will include upgraded equipment in addition to what is already there.

Harbor Oaks had an inspection done by Jemsek Golf Design of Chicago. According to Glover, Jemsek said Harbor Oaks was an excellent course and the city just needed to stay on top of it.

Jemsek's report breaks down the tees and lengths conditions, the fairways, the greens, the irrigation system, bunkers, tree management, landscaping, facilities and much more.

Recommendations from the inspection included what was the most immediate need --renovation of the greens. The suggestion was to remove the top 2 to 4 inches across each green and immediate surrounding, recontour the areas to improve surface drainage, blend the soil profile within the USGA green mix, finish and replant with a new ultra-dwarf Bermuda grass.

To complete the program, the golf course would need to close for 14-16 weeks during the growing season, according to the report.

Glover said the same report was done for Jaycee Golf Course, which also needs the greens renovated.

The total cost to bring both Harbor Oaks and Jaycee up to championship quality is $985,122 for Harbor Oaks and $724,625 for Jaycee.

Glover said the top-of-the-line cost is not the focus, but instead the greens and bunkers.

"What we're going to do is replace the greens only and a few of the bunkers," said Glover.

According to Glover, the money is already in the budget for the grass.

Whitfield's concern was once the city invests the money, the golf superintendent, who he believes will be the last overseer of the course that the city took the golf course from, will run the golf course back down.

"The council doesn't have the privilege to hire anybody for that position, but I often say that the streets talk," said Whitfield. "Golfers that do play golf are saying they don't want to go backward by putting a person over it that let it get in the condition it is in now."

Committee member and council member Steve Shaner agreed and suggested the salary of the golf superintendent be increased to draw qualified candidates.

"I personally have talked to a couple of superintendents and I feel like the pay of $42,000 a year -- I don't think we are going to have a lot of applicants and that is one of the reasons we have only one or two people who have applied for the position," he said. "We need to up the salary and get someone that knows what they're doing that has a proven track record that can take care of the golf course. I hate to spend the money and get this golf course where it needs to be and then not have the right people in place to take care of it."

An avid golfer, Earl Goleman, who attended the meeting, said he too was concerned about the golf superintendent coming back to operate the golf course but said he was really impressed with Glover's presentation.

"I am familiar with Jemesek Golf Designer who does immaculate golf courses but disagree with the superintendent choice," he said.

In other Parks and Recreation updates, the Townsend Park baseball field is in the process of improving landscaping, fence installation and sign installation.

The Regional Park baseball renovation is complete on the inside and outside with a new roof and the softball renovation is 90% complete on the inside and has a new roof also.

"This was a huge undertaking. We have a lot of things in place," said Glover.

The Regional Park and Saracen Landing Operation Safe Parks phase one installed speed bumps, bollards and protective measures for properties. New lighting on the amphitheater side and MLK park was installed, which Glover feels had deterred crime.

"MLK Park was a haven for crime," said Glover, who said since the installation of lights there has not been any late-night activity as in the past.

As part of Operation Safe Parks, Glover said he would like to get some legislation in place to prevent vandalism and unauthorized events.

He said right now he is working with the Pine Bluff Police Department to stop unauthorized events that are being marketed and held at the parks.

"There are rules and the protocols are to fill out paperwork to have an event at the parks," said Glover. "We need some legislation for our safe parks program."